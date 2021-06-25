MOVIN’ ON OUT… Every now and then, Squid thinks about putting away Squid’s ink supply and instead of commenting on everyone else’s public service, applying or running for office Squidself. Squid respects those who fill the dozens of thankless (and unpaid) positions on local planning commissions, architectural review committees, advisory boards and more.
Some of those seats come with a little more influence than others, and the Monterey County Planning Commission, which has say over significant land use changes and big proposed developments, is one. And one seat is opening up, because Planning Commissioner Melissa Duflock has moved to Arlington, Virginia, well beyond the boundaries of District 3, which encompasses South County. She has yet to resign (hmmm), but Supervisor Chris Lopez is looking for people who might fill the vacancy-to-be.
“I’ve been talking to a few folks about the seat,” Lopez tells Squid’s colleague. “I’m calling around trying to find someone. I’m looking for somebody who knows South County and our community’s wants and needs, and who has the time, that’s one of the most critical things.”
Is there any way to apply, other than getting on that supe’s call list? Apparently not, but Squid thinks out of fairness there should be, so to anyone in District 3 who’s interested, Squid suggests you put your name in the hat – call Lopez’s office at 755-5033. The term ends Jan. 23, 2022.
AWKWARD SAUCE… If Squid did find Squidself appointed to a commission or council, Squid would ooze over backwards to avoid the uncomfortable confrontations that sometimes pop up in public meetings. Confrontations like the one Squid witnessed on June 16 during a Pacific Grove City Council meeting. That night the councilmembers learned that an earlier report about a July 9 motorcycle event sponsored by the P.G. Chamber of Commerce, originally represented by city staff as a small-ish classic motorcycle show, was in fact the 200-bike strong Moto Bike Night in conjunction with the Geico MotorAmerica Superbike Speedfest at Laguna Seca. Oops.
Suddenly a simple, quiet event (just the way some Pagrovians like things) blew up into a souped-up motorcycle show with revving engines and high speeds expected. It had Police Chief Cathy Madalone reporting she would need extra cops and would be shutting down Pine Avenue to prevent drag racing.
City Manager Ben Harvey attempted to back up his staff on the confusion, but Mayor Bill Peake – president of the unofficial Fire Ben Harvey Club (without a council majority, membership is a lot of talk and little action) – abruptly interrupted Harvey. “Let’s not mince words, Mr. Harvey,” Peake said. Squid could feel the burn all the way through the Zoom lens. Squid has no interest in becoming calamari, thank you.
