PAY RATE… Even though Squid generates an unlimited supply of free ink, Squid rarely writes for free. Maybe that’s why Squid has so much respect for the people who get involved in public processes: They spend their free time showing up at meetings, reviewing documents, and making comments to decision-makers instead of doing, well, anything else.
There are a few exceptions, such as the California Public Utilities Commission’s process for determining intervenor compensation. It’s meant to help level the playing field against big utility companies, with compensation awarded to certain parties that are recognized officially as intervening in a proceeding on the public’s behalf – money that is paid by ratepayers. In the long saga of California American Water’s desalination-project-that-isn’t, there are more than a dozen such groups. One is the Public Trust Alliance, primarily its “Expert 1” – aka Michael Warburton, “who has 30-plus years of advocacy experience in science, law and economics,” according to his latest request for compensation to the CPUC.
Since 2013, he claims he worked 405 hours and requested $123,500 for his efforts opposing the desal plant. Those efforts include a lot of big vocabulary and grandiose ideas, but beyond that, Squid’s not entirely clear on what he’s done.
Neither, it seems, does CPUC Commissioner Alice Reynolds. On June 23, she issued a decision on how much Warburton is entitled to collect for those years of self-reported work: zero dollars and zero cents.
HARD STOP… As a creature of habit, Squid enjoys doing the same thing twice. But even Squid has limits, and Squid’s three-chambered heart sank when it became clear four hours into a June 21 Monterey City Council meeting that it was all a wash. Nothing that had been voted on would count, and everything would have to be voted on again at a later special meeting (which took place June 29, after the Weekly went to print).
There were some substantive items on the night’s agenda, such as approving the city’s budget for the next fiscal year (big deal), and putting a tax on cannabis businesses in the city, which do not yet exist, on the Nov. 8 ballot (better late than never, Monterey!).
The redo has to do with a simple error. On the meeting agenda, a digit was clipped while copying and pasting from the Zoom ID number to an analogous call-in number for members of the public to participate by phone. Once that became clear during the meeting – four hours in, and two-plus years into the Zoom era – Monterey City Attorney Christine Davi recommended pushing the agenda items to a future date. “We don’t have case law guiding us on this circumstance right now,” she said.
Squid doesn’t want to throw shells, but dang, can’t a cephalopod get a little free time now and then?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.