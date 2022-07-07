FREE LUNCH… There are few things Squid enjoys more than a good party, so Squid can respect the hustle of Seaside resident Darryl Choates, who owns the Deja Blue jazz bar on Broadway Avenue in Seaside’s downtown.
Choates sought to start an annual celebration on the street – Summertime Vibes on Broadway Music Festival – that was planned to take place on two days this summer (July 23 and August 27), but there was a catch: He was hoping the city would waive all fees associated with it, which city staff pegged at $11,455.
The Seaside City Council considered the request June 16, and it was not met with enthusiasm. Councilmember Jason Campbell noted that the city has not waived fees for other private businesses in the past and has only done so historically for nonprofits, and he was worried it would establish a troubling precedent. Council approved Choates’ request to close Broadway, but denied the request to waive the fees. Which means Choates would have to pony up himself, right? Nope! After the vote, Choates sent the council a letter indicating the application to hold the event was “graciously withdrawn,” and noted he would be working on forming a nonprofit “for the benefit of local businesses.”
Hmmm. Last Squid checked, local businesses are for profit, but, again, Squid respects the hustle.
Choates tells Squid’s colleague he is indeed serious about forming the nonprofit – in the next 90-120 days, he says – and says the council doesn’t “have the vision for how rejuvenate a street,” adding he was willing to offer the city his expertise in organizing events “for free.”
NICE TIE… If there’s one thing Squid enjoys more than a good party, it is being witness to history. As a young Squidlet, Squid watched with the rest of the world as Neil Armstrong stepped onto the lunar surface.
So Squid was excited to be at Cardinale Stadium on Saturday night when Monterey Bay F.C. recorded a historic first. The thrill level was cranked to 11 because the team had come so close before and the possibility was palpable as the match neared its finish. In 16 games, Monterey Bay won or lost by a single goal nine times. Goalkeeper Carlos Herrera told Squid’s colleague “there’s definitely just a little thought in the back of your head telling you about that.”
Monterey Bay and New Mexico were locked in a 1-1 draw throughout the second half. And with Squid and 3,000 humans cheering them on, Monterey Bay F.C. was able to break the streak and claim their first-ever tie. It’s something the team announced proudly on its website: “Monterey Bay F.C. earns first draw in club history.” When you’ve lost seven times by one goal, a tie is reason to celebrate.
