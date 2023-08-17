IMMOVABLE OBJECT… It’s a known fact that squids like shiny things, which may be why Squid is attracted to fireworks and laser light shows, shiny objects of the sky. Now there are light shows using hundreds of coordinated drones that fly in sequence and can be programmed to light up in different colors, creating all sorts of images, including words and popular characters.
The Monterey Peninsula was set to get its first-ever drone light show as entertainment for the Monterey Motorsports Festival during Car Week on Aug. 19 at the Monterey County Fair & Event Center, but that’s now canceled. Festival founder Paolo Manca announced the cancellation on Aug. 8, citing concerns about interfering with airplane traffic in and out of Monterey Regional Airport – the west end of Runway 10R/28L is a half-mile away. “Unfortunately local authorities were unresponsive and unsupportive,” he stated.
Manca says he asked the MRY board of directors to allow for a 10-minute break between flights, but was refused. A permit filed with the Federal Aviation Administration languished because the airport district wouldn’t give its consent.
The show was created by Sky Elements Drone Shows, a Texas-based company that’s done shows for the Los Angeles Dodgers and The Grammys. The company’s tagline: “One aerial entertainment company. Limitless possibilities.” Limitless, that is, as long as airports (and the travelers and pilots that use them) don’t have a say.
IT’S (A LOT OF) GAS… Squid is content with Squid’s old jalopy, thank you very much, so Squid is not moved by new car giveaways. Lately Squid’s been getting a lot of emails and even snail mail from local charities asking Squid to buy a ticket for a chance to win a luxury vehicle. That the requests have come in the weeks leading up to Car Week is no accident. Every year, the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance accepts fancy cars from sponsors to offer to select nonprofits for fundraising. The nonprofits sell tickets, usually for $100 each, and get to keep 100 percent of the proceeds. The drawings take place the day of the Concours. (A spokesperson for United Way Monterey County tells Squid’s colleague they earned $40,000 last year from ticket sales.)
This year, eight local nonprofits are selling tickets for four 2023 vehicles from Lexus, Infiniti, Lincoln and Mercedes-Benz. The Lexus is an LC-500 convertible sports car (for a one-year lease only), the other vehicles are SUVs (awarded outright). All four models get poor gas mileage, with none getting better than 24 miles per gallon in the city.
With wildfires engulfing entire cities, floods wreaking havoc and seas heating up, Squid wonders if gas-guzzling cars are such a good prize after all.
