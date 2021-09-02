Give Peace a Chance… Squid oozed over to Sand City’s iconic West End Celebration over the weekend for a chance to twirl with old hippies to the sounds of Red Beans and Rice and buy some local art to spiff up the kelp-heavy decor in the lair.
But Squid about fainted while waiting in line at the Mr. Falafel food truck (not the fried calamari stand, thank you) when two Sand City police officers strolled by, one of them casually resting his right hand on the butt of an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. Squid’s mellow was harshed when Squid saw another pair of cops with the same weaponry while the band played – in front of a giant banner that read Guitars Not Guns.
Sand City Police Chief Brian Ferrante says it’s the second year officers have carried the big guns, citing violence at festivals elsewhere. “It’s better to have it and not need it than need it and not have it,” he says. “We did that as just added security.”
Still, Squid wasn’t sure: Is public safety worth casually normalizing military artillery at a community arts festival? Squid thought back to the Cali Roots concert at the Monterey Fairgrounds just the night before, where Squid also saw cops visibly roaming the crowd, also working in pairs – minus the rifles. As Monterey Police Lt. Gabe Kaster reports, “Everybody was really cool, they like talking to us, we like talking to them, everybody was safe and cordial.” Monterey Police Department reports zero incidents at the event – another way of saying, guitars not guns.
Wave Off… Squid once tried to return a pair of tentacle warmers to the Kelp Forest Department Store without a receipt. Despite a sign saying no receipts needed, a supercilious bat ray claimed the policy didn’t apply to appendage wear. Squid was miffed they didn’t post the fine print, but not enough to raise a stink. That’s not the case in Pacific Grove, where a developer spurned by the P.G. Community Development Department, not once but twice, is now suing the city asking a judge to force city officials to accept his application.
Jon Kramer of Blue Wave Enterprises applied in January to replace a church at 176 Central Ave. with two housing units and some retail space. City planners said it was zoned for visitor-commercial uses, not residential. So Kramer applied in July to build a boutique hotel instead. This time staff said voters approved Measure C in 1986, limiting hotels to specific zoning areas, not visitor-commercial. Kramer’s lawsuit, filed Aug. 25 in Monterey County Superior Court, argues Measure C is null and void because the city never asked the California Coastal Commission for certification of the initiative, and never mentioned it in its 2019 Local Coastal Plan.
Print so fine it’s not in one of a zillion planning documents? That’s certainly a creative way to refuse a return, magnifying glass required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.