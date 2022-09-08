ALL ONE, EXCEPT… Squid and Squid’s trusty bulldog Rosco P. Coltrane live a modest existence in Squid’s lair. Like the 99 percent of people on Earth, Squid doesn’t have the means to hire help to tidy Squid’s lair or serve shrimp-flavored popcorn on a silver platter. That’s not the case over at ONE Carmel, a luxury housing development in Carmel Valley formerly known as September Ranch. The development once mired in controversy was purchased in 2018 by DL Holdings and is set to build 73 homes.
Wielding golden shovels, DL Holdings company officials, County Supervisor Mary Adams and former September Ranch owner Jim Morgans broke ground on the gated community on Aug. 15, according to a press release. It was followed by a ritzy cocktail party attended by three other supervisors – Luis Alejo, Chris Lopez and Wendy Root Askew – and Carmel Mayor Dave Potter.
The press release touts ONE Carmel will give back to the community and be a “new link between people,” although the only evidence offered was something about sponsoring the Menlo Charity Horse Show, which in turn donates to nonprofits. Future residents will enjoy an “exquisite” clubhouse, a 20-acre “exclusive” equestrian center, private hiking trails and, get this, 24/7 butler service. Maybe Squid could ooze under those gates and pass for a 1-percenter to order that shrimp-flavored popcorn on a silver tray.
SIGN OF THE TIMES… Speed and efficiency is the name of the game in labor, and Squid respects any attempts to be as such. Except, of course, if you are a squid fisherman who uses bright lights to trick cephalopods into a net and ending up as a menu item for tourists.
After the Monterey County Board of Supervisors on July 26 increased the fine for illegal camping from $200 (a steal of a price compared to any hotel room in the area) to $1,000, District 5 Supervisor Mary Adams and county staff wanted to be speedy and efficient. Within a week of the vote, the county put up three illegal camping signs along Highway 1, attached to existing roadside signage. Speed and efficiency.
Not so fast – during a meeting of the Big Sur Multi-Agency Advisory Council, a representative from Caltrans (owner of the existing sign posts) said the county’s fine signs were never cleared with the agency, and the language is not consistent with state code. That means the illegal camping signs are, themselves, illegal. A rep for Adams tells Squid’s colleague the county is working on obtaining a permit with the state and a signage committee is working to bring the signs into compliance.
It’s often better to ask forgiveness than permission, although Squid thinks maybe not when wagging your finger at someone about following the rules.
