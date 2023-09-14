WALLED OFF… For three years, Squid has watched the push-and-pull between Carmel and landowner and developer Patrice Pastor of Monaco, who has two big projects for his company Esperanza Carmel that he wants to build in the village – Ulrika Plaza at Fifth and Dolores, and the JB Pastor Project near Seventh and Dolores. Pastor finally received approval from the Carmel Planning Commission for the Ulrika multi-use design last month, after three tries. The proposed JB Pastor building, also multi-use, is another story.
Pastor was thwarted by the city in his original plans to demolish a former bank community room to make space for the entire project, so he agreed to build around it. But that meant covering up a decorative aggregate concrete exterior wall panel designed by the “father of stamped concrete,” Brad Bowman of Carmel Valley. Pastor proposed moving it and the Carmel Historic Resources Board approved the idea in July. That didn’t sit well with city councilmembers Karen Ferlito and Alexandra Dramov, who appealed the decision. It went to the Carmel City Council on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 12, just after the Weekly’s deadline.
Squid isn’t sure Pastor will win favor on this one. Not long before the council convened, it was discovered that a crew working for Pastor installing story poles stepped in it: Workers drilled poles right into the top of the panel itself. Oops.
MATH PROBLEM… Squid isn’t a numbers genius, but as Soledad City Council prepared to cast a divisive vote on Wednesday, Sept. 6, Squid was ready with shrimp-flavored popcorn. The question for the council, as they transition from at-large elections to districts: Should they have four council districts with a mayor elected at large, or five districts with a rotating mayor? Of course, the 3-2 battle fell on predictable lines – members voted in their own interests and the five district map was approved.
As the battle began, there was one rule shared with people in the packed City Hall: No personal attacks. Of course, that didn’t last. An enraged Gloria Ledesma (wife of former mayor Fred Ledesma, the architect of the map that eventually prevailed) shouted her comments and called Mayor Anna Velazquez, her husband’s political rival, a hypocrite.
While the approved map means that Velazquez lost – she cannot run again in 2024 – Squid thinks perhaps she’s the biggest winner. She will no longer have to endure a hostile environment in council chambers.
Or maybe things will change before the 2024 election cycle. Velazquez’s supporters were already talking about a recall effort before the council meeting even ended, although City Clerk Darlene Noriega hasn’t yet received recall documents. Squid will make more popcorn.
