SHELL GAME… In a different world, Squid might not be friends with a lobster – Squid is admittedly a bit of a snob, and they are bottom feeders and whatnot – but Squid has grown close to a few over the years when Squid has made trips east (Lawrence, aka Larry, exchanges letters with Squid about once a month).
And lately, Larry has apprised Squid of interesting developments over in Maine, where lobsters – perhaps on account of their bottom-feeding – have gotten dragged into politics. Maine congressman Jared Golden, a Democrat running for re-election, got called out by his challenger, Republican Bruce Poliquin, for a $667 donation Julie Packard, executive director of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, gave to Golden’s campaign. The issue? The Aquarium’s Seafood Watch program, which gives consumers guidance about the sustainability of various fisheries, has listed American lobster in the red category – avoid (lobster fishing is big business in Maine). Rather than accept the donation and stand on the well-grounded principles of the Aquarium’s scientists, Golden chose a political path, and re-donated the money to the Maine Lobstermen’s Association Legal Defense Fund, which probably exists because the lobster fishery’s practices are believed to be an entanglement risk for North Atlantic right whales, which are estimated to number less than 340.
Larry isn’t the smartest shellfish in the sea – he voted for Jill Stein in 2016 – so Squid’s advice to Larry about how to cast his vote was: Vote for the candidate whose political party at least believes in democracy. In this case, Golden.
TECH SUPPORT… Squid and Squid’s fellow sea-dwelling friends do not need Wi-Fi (see above for Squid’s snail mail pen-pal habit). From what Squid understands, humans are totally dependent on it for communication, work, school, entertainment. So it’s quite a problem for the students and faculty and staff at Hartnell College that a “sophisticated ransomware attack,” first detected on Sunday, Oct. 2, prompted IT officials to shut down the network – and as of Tuesday, Oct. 11, a big portion of it, plus the campus phone system, remains down.
In a text message to students (maybe because the email was down?) Hartnell announced on Oct. 11 “most of our network will remain offline while our third-party forensic incident response partners continue.” (The FBI is also investigating.)
For now, students are welcome to use free Wi-Fi at CSU Monterey Bay and get free parking in CSUMB Lot 59. Nice assist – only the invitation is not just to park in Lot 59, but to use the internet there. Squid imagines throngs of Hartnell students, sitting on the pavement with their laptops, thinking: This is not what college was supposed to be like.
Squid will keep on writing in ink.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.