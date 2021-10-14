FIGHT IT OUT… Squid, like any sentient cephalopod, enjoys Squid some good entertainment. That’s one reason why Squid perked up when the Seaside City Council, at a meeting on Oct. 7, considered an application to close off a block of Broadway Avenue on Nov. 20 in the city’s downtown to host War by the Shore 3, an amateur mixed-martial arts event previously held at Embassy Suites in 2014 and 2015. It’s like an off-Broadway show, only on Broadway, and unlike a staging of Macbeth, the blood will be real!
Responding to concerns voiced at the meeting about security, etc., Seaside Mayor Ian Oglesby had some thoughts: “We do have a downtown. No matter how big, how small, how exciting it is, it’s up to us to make sure people want to go,” Oglesby said. “How do you do that? You have to create that vibe, that excitement. This could do that, this will do it.” Colosseum-style excitement, baby!
Councilmember Dave Pacheco, however, wasn’t so keen on the idea, and thought the event’s name conjured “negative references to the past history of Seaside,” and that “Seaside just doesn’t need that.” But Pacheco sensed the council was going to approve the closure – it did, in a 3-2 vote – and while he couldn’t support it, he said, “As I’m speaking, I’m becoming more and more convinced that I may go.”
Pacheco was already feeling that vibe.
IN THE DARK… Speaking of entertainment, the Zoom era of public meetings has only upped the fun quotient, though Squid finds it odd that some officials prefer to use off-camera mode, which hurts not just the entertainment but also public engagement.
Ed Smith, a member of Monterey City Council and the chair of the Transportation Agency for Monterey County board, thinks it’s not only odd, but inappropriate. As chair, he likes to confirm that everyone who claims to be in the discussion really is, and especially during closed session, when private matters may be discussed out of the public eye, that no one else is lurking in the background. Besides that, Smith says, it’s good practice: “The public needs to have access to us, they need to hear us, they need to see us – we need to honor that, that’s who we serve.”
But during a recent TAMC closed-session discussion, a few attendees confirm, things got a bit testy when Smith asked all participants to turn on their cameras. “We got pretty good compliance,” Smith tells Squid’s colleague – “pretty good” meaning everyone but TAMC board members, county supervisors, and repeat off-camera Zoomers Chris Lopez (who simply left) and Luis Alejo. Alejo notes there is no requirement to turn on the camera, which is true, but c’mon man. It’s not like anyone cares if you’re not wearing your hat – they just want to see that you’re paying attention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.