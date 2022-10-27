SIGN LANGUAGE… Back when Squid was a Squidlet, there were no cell phones, no GPS, no Google Maps. When venturing into parts unknown, Squid traveled with actual paper maps, a thing that used to exist.
So Squid is generally appreciative of road signs, but at the same time, Squid never really needs them unless they say stop – Squid either knows where Squid’s going, or Squid doesn’t. A road might get curvy here and there, but paying attention is just part of driving – no bigs.
That said, Squid is not offended by road signs, though it appears at least one Carmel Valley resident is: A number of signs the county put up on Carmel Valley Road and Cachagua Road – curvy road ahead signs, Squid’s told – got mowed down recently by one or more drivers, presumably in a vehicle (or vehicles) that could take the hit, which would not likely be any of the high-priced sedans common in Carmel Valley.
In total, the county public works department tells Squid’s colleague 12 signs were flattened on Carmel Valley Road, and another nine on Cachagua Road, and that yes, the county does plan to replace them, at a current estimated cost of $9,000. Rinse, repeat.
FIFTY SHADES OF BROWN… It’s not that Squid doesn’t understand the importance of changing color. As a soft-bodied animal who needs to hide from predators, Squid is not above changing from sandy brown to vibrant red or rippling with bright metallic rainbows in a blink of a huge eye. So when Squid read that the Salinas Library and Community Services Commission is asking for a “lighter shade of brown” for a recreation building, Squid was sympathetic – it’s nice to blend in.
And that’s exactly what parks & rec officials are seeking. Recreation centers in El Dorado Park and Central Park are a dark brown color, while one in Closter Park is a lighter shade of brown. Now park staff want all those buildings to match. “This change will not only provide a fresh look and noticeability, but it will provide a consistent color for graffiti removal,” Kristian Lundquist, Library and Community Services director wrote in a report to the Salinas Library and Community Services Commission.
Squid can’t help but wonder: If we want “a fresh look and noticeability,” why can’t we paint them shrimp-pink and/or leave the graffiti on? Will the light brown be plain enough that would-be graffiti artists won’t even notice it? Unlikely.
Ultimately, the commissioners voted on Wednesday, Oct. 12 against shrimp pink and 4-0 said yes to light brown for all. So, Monterey has cornered the beige market, and Salinas is owning light brown.
What’s next? Carmel khaki? Seaside buff? P.G. taupe? Squid’s vote, as always, is for shrimp-pink. But apparently that is too colorful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.