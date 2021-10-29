OVER THE TOP… Squid spends all summer waiting for rain to come so that Squid has a good excuse to snuggle up inside with a big tub of shrimp-flavored popcorn and watch Squid Game on Netflix (which Squid, thankfully, was not invited to play).
Squid’s lair is a bit leaky, but Squid figures it comes with the territory. Flooding doesn’t necessarily come with the territory, unless, say, you live in a floodplain. Of course Squid feels for the people whose homes flooded last winter, but also figures it’s bound to happen if you live next to the Carmel River lagoon.
That, however, did not stop 12 residents from filing claims against Monterey County, alleging Public Works should have prevented the flood damage by cutting a channel to allow the river to breach the sandbar sooner. There was one claim for $39,538.40, seeking reimbursement from the county for painting and carpentry, plus lost rental income; another for $16,732.65 sought to recover expenses for drywall and appliances; and one, for an unspecified amount in excess of $50,000, wanted the county to cover the costs of carpet replacement and hot tub repairs.
All 12 claims were denied. Squid advises the neighborhood to brace for more, because in the climate crisis, it’s only going to get worse. Maybe they’ll invite Squid to watch the next storms from the hot tub.
SEE THROUGH… Squid oozed down to Salinas City Hall to congratulate the new police chief, Roberto Filice, who was installed amid much praise on Oct. 26. Squid thinks it’s great when an internal candidate makes the cut – the former assistant chief has already built a rapport and knows his way around Salinas. So Squid was surprised to hear Filice’s answer to a question about Black Lives Matter and Brown Lives Matter. Filice said there’s nothing to see here: “Salinas is different than any other community out there. Any time there were incidents in other parts of the nation, we have members of the community reaching out to us to assure us we are doing just fine… I don’t see an issue, at least here in Salinas.”
Squid wishes it were so easy as not seeing something and willing it away. If so, maybe Squid could have stopped a nasty confrontation happening down the street at the Monterey County Board of Supervisors chambers between Supervisor John Phillips and Bernie Gomez, who works for social justice nonprofit MILPA. Gomez accused Phillips of being inattentive while the brown mother of a Monterey County Jail inmate who died last month was speaking. “It shows that bias, that white supremacy, that privilege, even that racism,” Gomez said.
Phillips, it turns out, was attentive – he interrupted to say “the next time MILPA wants to come and chat with me about something I’m going to stick it to them.” In other (more polite) words: I don’t see an issue.
