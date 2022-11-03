RIGHT WINGING IT… Squid has no social media accounts, so no need for Squid to wring Squid’s tentacles over whether or not to ditch Twitter after the takeover by Elon Musk. It’s also saved Squid from regrettable posts after getting steamed over some hot-button issue, a position two Pacific Grove City Council candidates found themselves in.
The Weekly already reported about Tina Rau, chair of the P.G. Diversity, Equity and Inclusiveness Task Force, who after the demise of Roe v. Wade, reposted a sharp critique of Catholics and Evangelical Christians. Rau apologized and pledged to do better.
Voters also started questioning posts by candidate Debby Beck, including a repost from the right-wing propaganda slinger Daily Caller on Sept. 19, 2020, concerning comments made by then-attorney general William Barr, headlined “AG Barr: Besides Slavery, National Coronavirus Lockdown is The ‘Greatest Intrusion on Civil Liberties.’” Beck’s comment: “Very true!” (The post was recently deleted.) Beck also made numerous posts that year downplaying the seriousness of Covid-19. She posted other conservative talking points, including criticizing NFL football players for taking a knee during the National Anthem. (Beck did not respond to a request for comment.)
If Beck wins, Squid hopes she sees that her mandate is to serve all the people – and, of course, cephalopods.
PAPER SHREDDER… Squid can’t remember much of what exactly Squid learned in Squid’s grammar school years, but a few things stand out: Squid learned how to play kickball, foursquare, and the most fun game of all – how to surreptitiously trade notes with Squid’s crush during the middle of a math lesson.
As far as what facts or skills Squid has retained from those years, Squid can’t quite say for sure, but they were indeed formative, and Squid looks back on them fondly.
But for sure the most important thing Squid learned – and it wasn’t taught in a classroom – was The Golden Rule: treat others the way you would like them to treat you.
Which is why Squid was shocked – if not surprised, given the state of play in America over the last seven years – that Robert Ocampo, a member of the board of Alisal Union School District, who is seeking re-election to Area 2 against Juan Mendoza, got caught on a doorbell camera ripping up his opponent’s campaign flier while canvassing door to door. He appears to then drop the shreds in a planter.
Ocampo didn’t respond to Squid’s colleague’s request for comment, but watching the video was enough evidence for Mendoza to earn Squid’s vote.
Because even by kindergarten, Squid learned how to assess who’s being naughty or nice, and Ocampo’s behavior was naughty indeed.
