BRACE FOR IMPACT… When Squid looked at the calendar on Tuesday morning, Squid was slightly surprised to see it was already Nov. 3 – it feels to Squid more like the 273rd of March. But an entire season has come and gone, and Squid oozed down to Squid’s polling place to vote, and also reflect on the weirdness of these times.
It’s not just campaign mail that has been piling up lately, it’s all kinds of weird health offers – maybe they know that Squid bought a Peloton, but it’s mostly been collecting dust while Squid doomscrolls through Twitter and munches on shrimp-flavored popcorn.
The folks behind The Skin Genome Project offered guidance on “how to remove dark spots caused by pimples” must’ve not know Squid has perfect, translucent skin. Then an email arrived from ImLive, “an adult company” that makes lube. (Squid, being naturally adept at navigating Squid’s aquatic habitat, requires no lube, thank you.) Anticipating civil unrest and/or celebration, ImLive sent an Election Day e-blast about the probability that people will be in the streets and climbing up street poles. They were offering 220 gallons of lube to police departments in Los Angeles and New York to make street poles unclimbable, “to thwart any attempts at scaling these erect structures.” Hehe.
Fun fact: Thanks to Squid’s tentacled skills, Squid would have no problem climbing even a generously lubricated street pole.
GO CLUCK YOURSELVES… There have been so many empty promises this election season. Salinas mayoral candidate Mike Lipe, dressed as Uncle Sam, was out on the corner of Blanco and Main on Election Day Eve, pledging to end homelessness. Maybe he’d taken a cue from Steve McShane, the Salinas councilmember seeking the District 4 county supervisor seat, who’d sent mailers promising he would not only end homelessness if elected (something he has not done, Squid notes, during his tenure on Salinas City Council), he would also end Covid-19.
One simple promise Squid longs for: fresh eggs. Why is it that in 2020 we haven’t resolved the matter of legally raising hens in the city of Salinas, but candidates for office can parade around making stuff up?
Finally, Salinas City Council considered a chicken-keeping ordinance on the night of Nov. 3, when most people might’ve been preoccupied with, um, some election somewhere. But Squid was delighted to receive an invitation to join an elite, nonpartisan group called Salinas Urban Chicken Keepers, or SUCK.
Their motto? SUCKLE, for Salinas Urban Chicken Keepers Legally Emerge. So Squid was doubly disappointed to learn that keeping chickens is just as controversial as, well, everything these days. The ordinance failed. There will be no promises fulfilled for Squid, not even a nice fluffy omelette.
