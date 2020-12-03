DISCY BUSINESS… Squid needed to get out of the lair for fresh air and exercise after indulging in much deliciousness over the Thanksgiving weekend, and went to Ryan Ranch Park to take in the great outdoors. To Squid’s surprise, the disc golf course had baskets put up. Squid remembers when the course was closed in 2019, so Squid wondered, Who put them there? The city of Monterey says it wasn’t them. Quite the opposite: “We have placed notices on the equipment alerting those individuals that the equipment must be removed,” Assistant City Manager Nat Rojanasathira says. The Jellies Disc Golf Club? They, too, say, “Not us.” Squid doesn’t care. Squid just wants to play, so Squid finished the course in one-fifth the time of any human. After all, who can compete against eight arms and two tentacles?
But then Squid got tired, especially after hearing the city wants those baskets gone baby gone. The city’s signs have the local disc golf community up in arms (and tentacles) and so they have organized, pandemic-style, with an online petition to save Ryan Ranch Disc Golf.
“The city of Monterey [is] being a giant cock block for disc golfers for two years,” writes one of the petition organizers, “and people need the socially distant exercise and recreation now.”
And in less than a day, almost 1,500 have already signed in favor of saving the disc golf course. Squid’s not sure if it will help the cause, but given that Squid has all those tentacles, Squid plans on signing multiple times as well. Squid can’t tolerate fun sucks right now – looking at you, Monterey.
POLITICS AS USUAL… Squid spent Small Business Saturday, masked and with a jug of hand sanitizer holstered around Squid’s delicate waist, perusing the stores of Oldtown Salinas, looking for the perfect little items to put in Grammy Squid’s stocking (Squid pulled her name in the family gift exchange). Squid stepped out of a shop for a break and was on the hunt for a peppermint mocha when Squid noticed the sign on the Fox Theater: “Fox supports Mike Lipe Salinas Mayor.” Hmph, Squid thought, the election has been over for weeks and Lipe is mos def not Salinas mayor. Shouldn’t they take that down? Also, grammar much?
Turns out that while Lipe only took in 7 percent of the vote in the five-way race ultimately won by Kimbley Craig, Lipe is already making moves toward the next mayoral race and so maybe the sign will stay up for a while. On Facebook, you can find him under “Mike Lipe for Salinas Mayor 2022,” where he’s asking people to keep him in mind when they go to the polls on Nov. 8, two years from now. Squid never found that mocha, but did find new purpose. Come Nov. 8, 2022, to the polls Squid goes.
(1) comment
Sign the petition www.chang.org/SaveRyanRanch
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.