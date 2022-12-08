CLOSING TIME… Whenever Squid gets press releases about Hollywood, Squid thinks maybe it’s finally a casting call for a cephalopod. But the latest pitch was about a real estate company, The Agency, and Buying Beverly Hills, a new Netflix show that launched in November, an “occu-soap” about “the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles.” In short: far, far away from Squid’s lair.
But sometimes the world of Beverly Hills real estate comes to Pebble Beach, which is why The Agency’s press team contacted Squid about a “notable closing.” The firm had listed the architecturally significant 1691 Crespi Lane in Pebble for $33.5 million, and got $28 million, “proof good design transcends bad economy.” The 10,418-square-foot, five-bedroom house includes a sculpture garden, art gallery, theater room, butler’s pantry, two Tesla charging stations and wine tasting room with storage space for 3,500-plus bottles, according to the listing.
Squid struggles to imagine who could use all that, but according to records from the Monterey County Assessor’s Office, on Nov. 17, Frank and Michelle Hevrdejs sold it to a cryptic LLC called GFK2, registered in California on Nov. 8, just before the sale.
There’s also an 800-square-foot ADU – maybe they’ll rent to Squid while Squid awaits Squid’s Hollywood cameo.
CLYDE, OUT… Squid didn’t always see eye to eye with former Monterey mayor Clyde Roberson – who presided over his last Monterey City Council meeting on Dec. 6s – but Squid always had a soft spot for Mayor Clyde.
He is thoughtful, friendly and ran council meetings with humor and civility. A (now) retired teacher first elected as mayor in 1983 – he later took some years off – Roberson was again elected as Monterey’s mayor in 2014. He’s served the city for decades, unpaid, in what is nearly a full-time position. For that, Roberson saw a packed council chambers during his last meeting, filled with those who had come to thank him, and to witness the end of an era. Julie Packard gave thanks for his work helping the Monterey Bay Aquarium get its sea legs, and a handful of elected officials showed to give gratitude too, including State Sen. John Laird.
After Roberson wrapped his closing remarks, he launched into discussing a resolution to certify the city’s Nov. 8 election, which would see his successor (Tyller Williamson) sworn in and Roberson’s term would officially be over. But it’s never too late to forget procedure – on a reminder from City Attorney Christine Davi, Roberson realized he forgot to invite public comment on the election certification. So he turned to the public and, with a twinkle in his eye, said, “Are there any election deniers in here?”
The chambers erupted in laughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.