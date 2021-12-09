LET THERE BE LIGHTS… Cephalopods, with their giant eyes, do just fine in dark, undersea settings. This is one of the many things that distinguishes cephalopods from humans, or at least from NIMBYs: They flock like moths to every proposal for new lights.
In Monterey, neighbors have sued MPUSD over a project to install four new stadium lights at Monterey High School. And as Carmel Unified School District considers its own proposal for stadium lights at Carmel High School, at the field on Highway 1 at Ocean Avenue, neighbors there are similarly aggrieved. A change.org petition – titled “Save Carmel from stadium lights, help protect the beauty and tranquility of Carmel” – had 232 signatures as of Squid’s deadline. It’s associated with a new website, savecarmel.org, subtitled: “Don’t let stadium lights ruin the world renown [sic] natural beauty of Carmel.” (No mention of the impact all those signatories’ houses and cars have on the natural beauty of Carmel.)
Meanwhile, concerned neighbors have been sending grievances to CUSD in anticipation of a Dec. 8 listening session (after Squid’s deadline). Some of have nothing to do with stadium lights, but any old day at CHS – such as at 3:02pm Nov. 3, when there were cars standing underneath signs that say “no standing” – photo documentation included! – and again on Dec. 3.
It’s a fairly typical story for the Monterey Peninsula, where it’s too bad water doesn’t flow like grievances.
BEHIND THE CURTAIN… Speaking of water, Squid tuned into a LAFCO meeting on Dec. 6 when, essentially, commissioners considered whether to authorize MPWMD to initiate a public buyout of Cal Am (see Spin article). LAFCO staff spent months determining if a buyout was feasible; in the end, they concluded it was, and recommended giving MPWMD the power to get started.
But it didn’t matter what the staff report said, or what 55.8 percent of the Peninsula’s voters said in 2018: The die was cast. Four commissioners from the Salinas Valley, and one from the Peninsula, had their various reasons for opposing it, either minor or imagined. Chris Lopez, the county supervisor repping South County, said for him it was about “equity,” and he was worried about a potential water rate increase in Chualar, a mostly low-income town in his district, where Cal Am is also the water provider.
But Anna Velazquez, Soledad’s mayor and alternate on LAFCO (not a voting member that night), later provided an apt rebuttal, with a broader take on equity: “Our South County communities have been developing the majority of housing that is needed for our county,” Velazquez said. “There have been issues with the Peninsula developing housing because of the water supply issue – it’s about time we resolve this. When we talk about equity, that [means] all cities and parts of the county come into play.” Nailed it.
