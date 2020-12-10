SQUIDDLER ON THE ROOF… It’s a little known fact, but Squid is obsessed with the genre known as musical theater. The obsession goes back years to when Squid played the littlest Von Trapp in an all-cephalopod version of The Sound of Music. Squid still loves going to musicals, including high school ones.
Maybe that’s why Squid was so discouraged to read some public comments included with the draft environmental impact report (EIR) for the Monterey High School Stadium Improvements Project, which dropped on Dec. 2. This is the infamous project in which the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District wants to install lights at Monterey High’s stadium and the neighbors just want the school to go away. The draft EIR weighs in at 243 pages. The public comments are a hefty 491 pages, in which the word “loud” appears 61 times, “noise” 702 times and “rowdy” three times. Rowdy, as in one neighbor’s comment that noise from the school doesn’t just emanate from sports, but from “miscellaneous events like rowdy theater productions” that give the neighborhood “7 days a week of noise.”
Squid was thinking of coming out of retirement to audition for the role of Maureen in an undersea version of Rent, and is considering going to Monterey High to work on Squid’s music: “Five-hundred-twenty-five-thousand-six-hundred otters… ” but is afraid the neighbors might try to serve Squid – with a lemon wedge and tartar sauce.
TALK BLOCK… Speaking of Rent, Monterey Councilmember Tyller Williamson had rent and the city’s 60 percent of renters in mind on Dec. 1, when he asked the City Council to agree to put the topic of rent stabilization on the Dec. 15 agenda. He wanted to act quickly in light of the ongoing pandemic. Normally a very jovial and buddy-buddy council, things quickly turned sour at the end of a long night.
Three of the five members balked, and Ed Smith, said he needed more information before he’d vote on whether to even discuss it. (Which is the point of putting an item on the next agenda.) “I’m really disappointed,” said Williamson. “The renter community is not going to be satisfied with a council of all males, homeowners, making a decision that says let’s just wait and see, who cares what you’re going through right now. That’s exactly what we’re saying by not even having the willingness to have the conversation.”
Mayor Clyde Roberson said he felt attacked by the rant. Williamson apologized. The council voted on a compromise suggested by Alan Haffa: They’ll take up an eviction moratorium extension when the state’s moratorium ends and discuss “rental protections” sometime next year. A friendly joke by Roberson signaled that all was well among the buddies: “Alan, why didn’t you do that an hour ago?” Renters may ask: Why didn’t you solve this a year ago?
