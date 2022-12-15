HEAVY POUR… In Squid’s undersea lair, water comes free. That means Squid doesn’t have to worry about the water bill, and instead can focus on saving up for new tentacle-warmers this winter. So while Squid doesn’t face the same challenges as the people of the Monterey Peninsula, Squid is sympathetic to their plight when it comes to water – being thirsty can really cost you in California American Water’s service area.
The theme of expensive water is not new, and it came up again when Cal Am asked the California Public Utilities Commission for a rehearing on rates connected to the expansion of Pure Water Monterey (see story, left). Back in March, Melodie Chrislock, director of Public Water Now, filed testimony with the CPUC urging commissioners to approve the water purchase agreement, greenlighting the project expansion.
Attached to her testimony are a few of her own water bills, showing how expensive water is. But it’s expensive partly because she uses a lot of it toward her extensive garden – in January, an average of 199 gallons per day; in November 2021, an average of 356 gallons per day; in September 2021, 494 gallons per day, for a monthly bill of $650.65.
Based on data Cal Am provided to the CPUC, the average household uses 116 gallons per day – making Chrislock’s usage like a climate change activist who drives a Humvee.
None of us are perfect, but conservation is (and should be) the message to share. That, and that gardening can be an expensive hobby.
SIGN LANGUAGE… Squid’s time around writers has been well spent, as Squid has developed a fine-honed ability to decipher legalese. So when Squid noticed signs notifying passersby that a disputed piece of vacant land on Cannery Row was private property, Squid decided to read on. The sign informs the public that trespassers are subject to citation or arrest “if found on this property after business hours.”
Squid takes that to mean Squid could invite Flapjack the Octopus to a barbecue between 9am and 5pm – seemingly a time during which it’s a free-for-all (to the extent cited in Monterey City Code 22-25.5, also mentioned on the sign). However, Squid finds the code of little help when it comes to clarification.
It states, for example, that no person shall enter the premises after being notified by the owner or a city official acting at the request of the owner. Since two parties have been squabbling over ownership of the property for years, Squid wonders just how that would play out. Finally, Squid read a clause that allows those “lawfully on quasi-public property” to remain unless they are disturbing the “quiet enjoyment of the property by its owner.” Since both parties are distant, Squid may just party on. During business hours, of course.
