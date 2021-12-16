CLEARED OUT… It’s been a few years since Squid realized the likenesses of Donald J. Trump and Melania Trump on Del Monte Boulevard in Monterey were nothing to be scared of – mere cardboard cut-outs in the window of the Monterey County Republican Central Committee headquarters. It was the underlying ideology Squid was afraid of, including at the former adjacent business, Aloha Cafe, which sold perfectly fine coffee but also a load of lies about public health and which was eventually shut down by the Health Department for failure to comply with Covid safety rules.
Now the GOP finds itself looking for a new space, after the landlord declined to renew their month-to-month lease. “We had to kind of rush out of there,” Chair Michael Addison tells Squid’s colleague. Their stuff is in storage while party leadership looks for a new office. “We are open to almost any possibility if we find the right location at the right price. We think our presence is important, because we are a viable alternative to what’s going on around here.”
Meanwhile, there’s a new era coming for the prime real estate across from Window on the Bay: a plant shop called Dirty Girl Plant Co. and Central Coast Juicery open Dec. 17 (see p. 48). The GOP was booted, Addison says, because the new tenants could pay higher rent. And that, to all Republicans watching, is the free market at work.
IN OR OUT… Political parties aside, Squid is more interested in political happenings at the local level, where the 2022 campaign season is already well underway. In the already-crowded race for county supervisor to represent District 2, a power player announced her candidacy on Dec. 15: Kimbley Craig, currently mayor of Salinas and CEO of Monterey County Business Council. She’s the fifth candidate to enter the fray, with the blessing of retiring District 2 Supervisor John Phillips and two of his colleagues, supervisors Luis Alejo and Chris Lopez.
Sitting supervisors are not the only ones who were in the know in advance of Craig’s official launch. Rick Aldinger, chair of the Monterey County Hospitality Association, sent an email to members on Monday, Dec. 13 encouraging them to show up to support Craig in her forthcoming announcement – “in the supervisors’ chambers.” When the actual invitations went out the next day, the location was not inside, but outside of the supervisor’s chambers – a good thing, considering it’s a big no-no to use government resources for political activities like anointing a successor, err, launching a campaign.
Craig assures Squid’s colleague it was never planned inside the building, but that “got lost in a game of telephone.” A functional phone system is needed during the campaign for fundraising, unless maybe the powers that be are already behind you.
