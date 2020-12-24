HERE COMES SQUID-MA-CLAUS… Squid’s philosophy of holiday decorating is simple: There’s no such thing as too much tinsel. Squid spent the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve decking out the lair, and with new tentacle warmers in a lovely purple cashmere from Grammy Squid, Squid got to making Squid’s annual gift list, for all the good (and not so good) boys and girls – and politicians and public figures – in Monterey County.
For the neighbors opposing stadium lighting around Monterey High School, Squid bought season tickets to the nights the stadium is dark and empty, so they can appreciate the silence. For the city of Salinas, where there’s been a revolving door on the fire chief, police chief and city managers’ offices for years, Squid gifts the city with managers who want to stay for more than a pension-spiking hot minute.
“What does Pacific Grove need?” Squid wondered, besides cops who are better at hiding their Parler accounts. Oooh, Squid knows – a cannabis dispensary. And barring that, as Mayor Bill Peake is doing, Squid offers a new and improved referendum on a new cannabis ordinance that was brought about by a different referendum. And maybe P.G. needs a new mayor as well – one who will abide by the will of the P.G. majority who voted pro-cannabis in the first place. (Hashtag recall, hashtag letemsmoke.)
Speaking of cops, how about some common sense and a better map in the Christmas stockings of the local Thin Blue Line gang, so the next time they go wilding, they don’t do repeat harassing drive-bys on the home of one of the only Black electeds in the county, as they did with Seaside Councilmember Jon Wizard. Unless – gasp! – they knew what they were doing!
In Marina, Squid gifts the City Council with a reworked campaign finance ordinance so on the occasion when a candidate screws up and takes a few dollars more than the current $200 limit, they can just return the money without it becoming a criminal case. And how about giving the council a measuring tape, a yardstick and pencil, so they can have those handy next time they divide up their districts and maybe this time do it in a way that makes sense?
In water world, Squid gifts anti-sewer water county Supervisor John Phillips and Del Rey Oaks Councilmember John Gaglioti (maybe Cal Am got him a gift basket thanking him for everything already) an unlimited supply of sewer water, because wastewater recycler M1W has more than enough to give away.
And for soon-to-retire county Supervisor Jane Parker, Squid would love to put the Fort Ord Reuse Authority in a little box and wrap it with a bow, but Parker already succeeded in closing out the massive waste of cash. So maybe Squid will get her a bottle of wine instead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.