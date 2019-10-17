HEART ACHE… Squid has three hearts: one is for love, one is for outrage over elected leaders who betray the public’s trust, and the third is a backup in case either of the others fails. Squid has had to stop following national news ever since Ukrainegate started. With all the extra time, Squid’s mind has wandered back to a moment years ago when Monterey County had its own political scandal.
It was a case of private interests secretly writing government planning documents. For those of you who are much younger than Squid or need a reminder, the Weekly ran a story in 2000 about how “a retired schoolteacher and some lawyers unveiled a deceptive labyrinth ghostwritten government records.” These citizen watchdogs found that “county documents, supposedly prepared by unbiased planners working for the county’s citizens, read more like project endorsements than objective analyses.”
The person behind the ghostwriting was an attorney named Tony Lombardo. And he’s still around today, seemingly busier than ever and representing clients from California American Water to the developer of a senior assisted living facility in the Las Palmas neighborhood.
Squid wanted to know just how much business Lombardo has brought to the county. A colleague filed a Public Records Act request and received a spreadsheet detailing 1,026 projects and interactions he or his firm have had, going back to the 1980s. Love him or hate him, Squid’s preliminary analysis shows Lombardo is a winner: He’s only been denied 18 times.
LEGAL EASE… Squid would be remiss if Squid did not congratulate Carmel Mayor Dave Potterand the Carmel City Council for hiring a real city attorney instead of the faux one who left earlier this year, Glen Mozingo. To be fair: Mozingo is an attorney in good standing with theCalifornia State Bar, mainly as an estate lawyer, but he had no experience as a city attorney before being hired in 2017. He supported former mayor Steve Dallas in his successful campaign in April 2016. Ten months later, Don Freeman, the city’s attorney at the time, “retired,” to be replaced by Mozingo.
After presiding over a weird chapter of the city’s history that saw a sexual harassment investigation against the then-mayor and an expensive lawsuit against the city for Mozingo’s decision to withhold public records, Potter – after soundly defeating Dallas at the polls – convinced Mozingo to step aside. The council spent seven months searching for a replacement and found Brian A. Pierik of Camarillo-based Burke, Williams & Sorenson LLP, who serves as the city attorney for Camarillo and Atascadero. Pierik will travel to Carmel at least twice a month. The firm represents more than 200 public entities.
As to retirement? Freeman is still working for Seaside, so the reports of his retiring are greatly exaggerated.
