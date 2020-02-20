LEMON WATER… Sometimes as Squid oozes around the neighborhood, Squid sees a perfectly ripe lemon dangling over a fence, just within a tentacle’s reach from the sidewalk. Squid can’t help but snag those juicy lemons, which seem to be in the public domain.
There is commercial lemon production in Monterey County too – 1,269 acres worth more than $41.6 million in 2018, according to the annual crop report produced by the Monterey County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office. New to that mix is L.A.-based fruit juice giant Wonderful Company, best known for POM Wonderful pomegranate juice and Fiji Water. Wonderful is now getting in on growing seedless lemons in the Salinas Valley, with an 846-acre lease from theBianchi family near Soledad, according to a press release from brokerage firm The Mendrin Group, which represented the Bianchis to find a tenant for the Santa Lucia Highlands property.
The Wonderful Company’s real business, according to various news reports, is water – thanks to investing in water rights and infrastructure, bosses Stewart and Lynda Resnick have a net worth of $9 billion, according to Forbes. (Stewart has also donated to U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta’s campaigns.) There’s something about turning water into wine, and indeed the Bianchi property has been in wine grapes since the 1990s. Squid doesn’t know yet whether it’s a good idea to turn water into lemons, but Squid will be watching to see how it goes once California’s leading agribiz billionaires start planting.
LOOK BOTH WAYS… Squid was oozing to the County Administrative Office to receive a certificate commemorating Squid’s victory in the world pickleball championships (eight tentacles, eight paddles, easy win). Squid rode Squid’s bike, in the intersection to get acrossAlisal Street, Squid’s bike was clipped.
County Administrative Officer Charles McKee must’ve heard, because on Feb. 7, he sent out a missive to all county employees “and elected officials” directing them not to use the crosswalks at Capital and Cayuga in light of a recent spate of auto vs. pedestrian mishaps. One woman lost an eye, another was hospitalized for several weeks.
“Until further notice,” McKee writes, all county employees who park on the opposite side of Alisal Street are directed to use the signalized (is that a word?) crosswalk at Alisal and Church streets. “Whether you are driving, riding a bicycle or walking, I implore you to pay close attention to your surroundings,” he wrote.
McKee wrote that the county is working with the city of Salinas on plans for potential changes to Alisal Street. And after consulting with County Counsel and the Public Works folks to address the safety concerns, banning adults from adulting and crossing at crosswalks was the best plan they could find.
