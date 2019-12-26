NET ZERO… Keeping track of the votes during the presidential impeachment, Squid used the oldest calculation tool in the world. No, not an abacus. Squid kept count with the help of tentacles and suckers, like all cephalopods learn to do in school.
This is why Squid didn’t need to be a math whiz to question something Seaside Mayor Ian Oglesby said at a Dec. 5 Seaside City Council meeting. He was talking about a low-interest loan of $800,000 from the city to help a private developer renovate a low-income housing complex formerly known as Del Monte Manor. As a condition, management must maintain 94 low-rent apartments.
“Look at what you just did,” Oglesby told his fellow council members. “You just added 90-plus low-income units to the city of Seaside. It’s a win-win for all of us. That’s something we should be proud of.”
Oglesby might be right that the deal technically counts toward Seaside’s affordable housing target. But that doesn’t mean the city created any new low-income units. Those 94 apartments have been rented out at below-market rates to low-income families for decades. In fact, many households have seen their rents go up because they are not poor enough to qualify for subsidized rates. Is it a “win-win,” as Oglesby says, for the families that have to move out? Thirty-four families have said they’ll leave the complex, according to Matt Locati, the developer hired to renovate the complex. To Locati’s credit, the renovation budget set aside a $600,000 fund to assist families with relocation.
So, if Squid’s suction cup count isn’t wrong, Seaside created not “90-plus” new units, but zero.
CAVE PEOPLE… Speaking of fun with numbers, Squid embarked on a drinking game to help make watching the Dec. 19 Democratic presidential debate more fun. Squid drank a pour of wine every time a candidate uttered the phrase “wine cave.” After five drinks, Squid wondered whether to upgrade the term “Squid’s lair” to “Squid’s wine cave.”
Mostly what struck Squid is that the Dems came out swinging, ready to take each other down. That was the day after a mostly party-line vote in the House of Representatives to impeach the president. Wine cave arguments aside, the Democrats are looking for a kumbaya vibe this Christmas season. Squid also got a piece of mail from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosientitled “Official Democratic Unity Survey.” The survey dodges the word impeachment, and instead asks: “House Democrats believe Trump should be held accountable for any and all misconduct while campaigning for the presidency and as president. Do you agree or disagree?”
The survey did not ask, would you prefer congressional proceedings take place in a wine cave? If so, Squid might’ve checked the box and sent it back.
