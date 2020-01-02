POLITICKING… Squid spent a relaxing holiday exchanging prezzies with Squid’s besties (Flapjack the Octopus, for example, gifted Squid a box of See’s lollipops, while Squid gave Flapjack new tentacle warmers). They oozed to see a movie, sneaking in shrimp powder to sprinkle on their popcorn, and settled in to watch Bombshell, which depicts the sexual harassment women at Fox News endured at the hands of chairman and CEO Roger Ailes, whose motto with female underlings appears to have been, “If you want to get ahead, you have to give head.” Squid spent two hours in the dark, feeling strangely empathetic toward newscasters Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly, both of whom claimed harassment by Ailes, when the film incorporated a scene from the real 2016 GOP convention in Ohio and a speech given by then-candidate Donald Trump.
And there, front and center in that scene, was a strangely familiar visage. Is that? Could it be?
Is that Brandon Gesicki?
“You must be at the movie,” Gesicki said, in response to a text message from one of Squid’s colleagues. “You’re the third person to ask me about that today.”
Gesicki had long been a leading henchman in the local GOP, representing candidates that include Sheriff Steve Bernal and former supervisors Ila Mettee-McCutcheon and Lou Calcagno. Gesicki is doing less political work and more weed policy work these days, though. No word on whether he thinks his accidental appearance in Bombshell will lead to a Hollywood career, but dope, err, hope springs eternal.
TOTAL RECALL… Speaking of Steve Bernal did you hear the one about the disgruntled ex-deputy who was trying to remove him from office? No, Squid’s not talking about the 2018 election, in which Deputy Scott Davis took on the boss and lost. Squid’s talking about Dan Mitchell, former president of the Deputy Sheriff’s Association and a recently retired deputy who’s apparently using his newfound free time to try to oust his ex-boss. Mitchell filed his Bernal recall paperwork with the Monterey County Elections Department and tells one of Squid’s colleagues “there are multiple reasons” behind the recall, “not the least of which is there’s been a lot of iffy behavior at the department and it’s hidden behind a shroud of secrecy,” Mitchell says.
Bernal wasn’t aware of the recall effort, telling Squid’s colleague, “This is the first I’ve heard about it, so I don’t really have anything to say. It doesn’t surprise me though.”
There are two years until the next sheriff’s election, but rumors are already circulating that Del Rey Oaks Police Chief Jeff Hoyne is eyeing a run for sheriff. Hoyne tells one of Squid’s colleagues, “I don’t know what I’ll be doing in 2022. I have a police department to run, that’s my current job, I have a job I love and that’s what I’m focused on.”
Which, of course, totally means he’s running.
