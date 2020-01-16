SHIT HAPPENS… Squid took a few hours on a recent afternoon to ooze to the Monterey County Superior Courthouse in Salinas to read some files and check out the latest in attorney fashion. (Mike Reed on fleek as usual.) But when Squid made it through the metal detectors, Squid was greeted by the heart-wrenching site of a frazzled father changing an infant’s diaper on the public benches. “You should really use the changing table in the restroom,” one passerby suggested. Good idea, Squid thought, but when Squid tried to locate said changing table, there was none to be found. Squid found that perplexing, because it’s been the law, since 2017, that all public buildings in California have at least one changing table accessible to men and women. Squid thought, this is sexist: Someone thinks only moms change diapers. But when Squid went to find the changing table in the women’s rooms, there were none to be found there, either.
Monterey Superior Court Administrative Officer Chris Ruhl tells one of Squid’s colleagues he’s forwarded the information to the Judicial Council of California, which owns and operates the county’s court facilities. Pro-tip to the JCC: If you suddenly find yourself ordering changing tables for the courthouse, invest in a lock for the building’s lactation room. According to state law, the sign on the door of the courthouse’s lactation room that reads “please knock” isn’t sufficient – a lock that works from the inside is required. Under the law. Which is the business you’re in. Allegedly.
SIGNS OF THE TIMES… In election season, Squid’s fancy turns to candidate behavior – who’s aggressively campaigning, who’s raising the most money, the usual. Squid can’t swing a dead cat without hitting a “Steve McShane for Supervisor” sign. The relentlessly energetic Salinas councilmember is gunning for the supervisor seat about to be vacated by Jane Parker, going up against Peninsula stalwart and Parker aide Wendy Root Askew. Did Squid mention McShane’s signs are everywhere? They’re everywhere – including a lot of places they’re not supposed to be.
According to an email sent by Seaside Assistant City Manager Lesley Milton, McShane is getting dinged for not filing for a sign permit with the city; for posting campaign signs on public rights of way; and for placing outsized signs exceeding 32 square feet. In the email to city Code Enforcement Officer Alfred Soto, Milton writes she emailed McShane on Jan. 7 and followed up verbally, and he said he understood and would comply with the rules.
As of Jan. 14, he had not.
McShane has a number of deep-pocketed donors, including the Monterey County Business PAC, which gifted him a whopping $25,000. Squid’s guessing paying a little old city fine won’t be much of a big deal.
