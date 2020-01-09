SNUB ROSED… Squid loves a good parade and this New Year’s was excited to watch the Rose Parade – hangover be damned – with a bowl of shrimp-flavored popcorn. Squid heard the city of Monterey’s Old Gray Mare fire truck was making a debut in honor of the city’s 250th anniversary year. (The parade has been around for 131 years, the truck for 103.) Squid assumed that this was Monterey’s big chance to be seen by 50 million viewers worldwide.
There’s an old saying about assuming (it makes an “ass” out of “u” and me). Squid was feeling like an ass by the end of the parade, watching via Los Angeles station KTLA. As the band Los Lobos played the finale, Squid frantically rewinded the DVR. Squid finally spotted the decorated truck carrying several Rose Bowl Hall of Fame inductees, but nothing was mentioned about Monterey.
Monterey spokesperson Laurie Huelga says the truck was seen by 700,000 parade-goers, and displayed in the official parade program. Per parade tradition, the Old Gray Mare was decorated with roses, succulents, artichokes, cabbage, orchids and tulips. It cost the city $2,550 to transport the truck, which will be reimbursed through donations from the nonprofit Monterey 250 Fund.
That’s all rosy news, but Squid thinks it stinks that only about 1/50th of spectators were filled in about Monterey.
SLAPP HAPPY… Squid for months has been following the saga of Dan Mitchell, Scott Davis andChristian Schneider, a former Monterey County sheriff’s deputy, a current deputy, and a political consultant, respectively, who came together during Davis’ 2018 run for sheriff. Mitchell, then-president of the deputy sheriff’s union, came under fire for allegations he swung union dues to Schneider for Davis’ campaign. Three sheriff’s commanders, Mark Caldwell,Archie Warren and Joe Moses, raised the allegations, and while the state Attorney General and the Fair Political Practices Commission both investigated, no wrongdoing was found. Case closed, right?
Not on your life.
Mitchell, Davis and Schneider sued the three commanders in Monterey County Superior Courtalleging defamation and slander. The commanders metaphorically slapped back, filing an anti-SLAPP (that’s strategic lawsuit against public participation) motion that said Mitchell, Davis and Schneider were trying to stifle their free speech rights with their suit. And a judge agreed.
Part of a successful anti-SLAPP means you can seek payment of attorney fees from the people who sued you. And on Jan. 3, Judge Julie Culver ordered Mitchell, Schneider and Davis to pay a little over $27,000 to Fenton & Keller, the firm that represented the commanders.
Case closed, right?
Not on your life, again. An appeal is in the works.
