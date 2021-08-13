It’s easy to spot Michelle Corrales at the Salinas City Center Farmers Market. Her stand is a parade of colors with fresh honeygold sunflowers, ivory chrysanthemums and red carnations (very popular, as they keep forever).
But flowers are just the beginning. The general impression is that laughing, discussing birthday parties, future flower arrangements and whimsical artistic projects is more essential here than conducting business itself.
Behind the stand, and behind Corrales – who is at the moment performing magic, creating a blue carnation with a bit of spray – there is a sunny alley with yellow walls, where the real magic happens. There, Corrales keeps tables covered with thick material to protect them from even the most lavish artistic experiments. Among the bubbles, produced by a bubble machine, little artists practice combining arts and nature, painting rocks, making tiny planted gardens known as terrariums, you name it.
“To me this is a form of therapy,” Corrales says about her impromptu workshops that started a few years ago, grew over time and have attracted a group of regulars. “It helps me through life in general. I have a lot of disabilities and a lot of troubles in life. It’s a gift from me to everyone.”
Five-year-old Daphne Pedrazzi and her 2-and-a-half-year-old sister, Grace, are among the weekly regulars. As they are painting rocks, their mother, Emily Pedrazzi, looks on. “They absolutely love to come here to see what Michelle has,” she says. “Michelle is really great. She really helps them, and tells them a lot of information about what they do.”
Children are coming in waves, usually in twosomes and up to five at a time. The activities don’t have a set time or a steady motif, except for a live bunny named Hopper, who sits by during workshops, chewing on lettuce and letting children pet him.
There is soft music in the background – a guitar player is performing a few blocks away – and the market crowd is humming, looking for carbs to go with their coffees, as well as stocking up on produce and groceries.
Corrales and her parents came to the U.S. in the 1970s from Portugal. They knew farming, which was a necessity in the old country, and started to work for a large American grower. Now, they grow flowers at a family property in Watsonville.
The family has been selling flowers at local farmers markets for 30 years and Corrales has been helping to sell flowers since she was 8. She has been assisting her semi-retired parents full-time since 2016, living and working at the property.
Maybe that is why she tries to fill her weekend with people and art.
“I don’t want to stick to one thing,” she says about her plans, which include not only the Saturday farmers market, but also a little shop in the antique mall in Salinas she keeps open Saturday afternoons. “There are 22 vendors there. We are selling a bit of everything. My niece does art and I sell it there. We don’t sell fresh flowers there though, because they wouldn’t hold. But we deliver.”
Corrales doesn’t see herself only as a florist. “I try to do whatever my heart desires,” she says. “I expect the same from my workshop regulars. I ask them what they want to do and try to bring something fun each weekend. I want this to be a place where they can stop by, feel happier and be lifted.”
Workshop projects change week to week and children are not the only ones invited to participate. Because Corrales doesn’t want to put limits on anything, “sometimes moms take over.”
Her dream is to fill this alley with bubbles and art. Corrales has donors who help fund this project, and she hopes to meet more. One of her main sponsors is the Salinas City Center Farmers Market itself, which provides money for art supplies.
“Nothing too fancy,” Corrales says. “Only to cover the cost of materials.”
