On Day of the Dead in 2019, Rafael Estrada was at his home in Kentucky and turned on his Playstation. The first thing that popped up was the online store showing Day of the Dead deals on games developed by Latinx game designers. But instead of a long list, he saw just five games. “It kind of opened my eyes to how underrepresented we are in an emerging art form,” Estrada says. “There are not very many games out there that are representative of Mexican culture.”
Estrada is an independent game developer and leader at Artists Ink in his hometown of Salinas, and is now launching a gaming class for teens ages 15 to 19, where students will turn traditional Mexican folktales into video games. “I just thought this would be a perfect opportunity to give students from my community where I grew up an opportunity to have that voice and that representation,” Estrada says.
The class is part of the Creative Leaders Program offered by Artists Ink, an arts organization that formed in East Salinas. Artists Ink Founder/Director Emily Morales sees this as an opportunity for students to learn professional. “They can become the professional artist they want to become while simultaneously teaching them the power of art, and how your art can be a tool to educate and inspire your communities,” she says.
Morales wants participating young artists to go beyond making a video game, to analyze and question the stories they heard growing up – and give those stories a twist that reflects who they are now.
The class is fully online, with Estrada teaching from Kentucky and Juanita Vasquez, a digital comic artist and Artist Ink mentor, teaching from her home in Marina. They’ll guide students through storytelling, digital illustration, sound effects, acting and animation.
Students can expect to learn Mexican folklore, such as La Llorona and El Nahual. The teens will pick a story, then design their video game from start to finish. To do that, they teens will use applications such as Photoshop to create the menus and interface; GameMaker, an engine to animate the game; and SFXR, used to add audio effects.
One reason mentors chose GameMaker is because it’s compatible with different platforms such as Xbox, PlayStation and app stores. That’s where the most ambitious part of the project comes in: to have a downloadable game, available on different platforms, so real-life users can download it and play it for free.
The game engine is designed to create 2D and pixel art games, but it also has capabilities to make 3D games. (Depending on the skill level of the students, the games could be 2D or 3D.) Part of the work will be drawn digitally on GameMaker while particle effects – special effects such as sparks, dust or glowing lights – will be created by code behind the scenes. Students will decide how simple or complex the final product will be.
“Video games are an art form that needs to be demystified,” Estrada says. “A lot of people don’t even know where to get started and this is the opportunity to look behind the curtain and learn hands-on.”
To make a successful product, students will need compelling imagery and a strong script with set actions or movements the characters will be able to do. Estrada says it’s ultimately about the story: “With video games, it’s all about actions and interactivity, so we have to build that, design it in a way it’s going to be fun and it makes sense with our story.”
For Vasquez, it’s a chance for students to explore their own story, and eventually to share it with prospective gamers who choose to play – in particular, gamers who are minorities. “They enjoy sharing community with other people, with other artists,” she says. “As an artist, it is really hard to find your own community, especially if you come from communities of color.”
