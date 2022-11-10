Nadia Mendoza was standing in line at the grocery store when hit with the urge to volunteer. For Francisco Narewski, the motivation stems from something more traumatic. Firefights, death, his wounds from a roadside explosive device – none of it would ease from his memory.
“I would self-medicate with alcohol,” he says. “Alcohol and PTSD don’t mix.”
Compared to those who served in the past, the generation of veterans emerging from an era of conflicts in the Middle East are distinct in many ways. According to survey data from Pew Research Center, they were far more likely to end up in a combat zone, for one. But Jack Murphy, a management analyst at the Military and Veterans Affairs Office in Monterey, observes another trait. He sees veterans willing to give back to the community, and doing so at a younger age.
“It’s a very engaged generation of younger veterans,” he points out. “They embrace going out in the community to serve in a different way.”
The nature of the modern military attracts people who may be more inclined to give of their time, Murphy believes. Service is voluntary throughout the armed forces, after all. And there are tools to aid the transition back to civilian ways, such as internships that connect outgoing members to the civilian community.
Sometimes, however, the transition is still harrowing. Narewski sought help through Veterans Affairs. Post-traumatic stress disorder sent him into a spiral. He experienced a lot of combat as an Army gunner and squad leader in Afghanistan and Iraq. Survivor’s guilt weighed heavily on him, as did the explosion that sent shrapnel tearing through his vehicle.
“Some of those experiences are burned into your memory,” he says. The violence that was part of the job over there began to affect Narewski on his return to civilian life. “When you’re in that environment for a year or more, it’s hard to turn that off.”
He has now been sober for more than three years. Narewski will complete a degree in collaborative health and human services with a concentration in social work from CSU Monterey Bay in December, and is a current intern for Murphy at Veterans Affairs.
Meanwhile, Narewski is a volunteer assistant coach for the Hartnell College men’s basketball team – his tone brightens at the mention of basketball (which he refers to as his first love) although, he adds with a note of pride, “I still have the school record for high jump in King City” – and has taken on two more important voluntary duties.
A recent Friday afternoon found Narewski in a courtroom on behalf of another veteran. He serves as a peer mentor for the Veterans Treatment Court, a program that works with the justice system to address and treat the issues that lead to criminal behavior. The spare moments left to him are spent as a facilitator for Salinas Partners for Peace, helping at-risk youth – and guiding families toward creating a stable and supportive home.
“A lot of youths are just out of juvenile hall or on their way in,” he explains. When one of the students graduates from high school and he sees smiles and hugs all around, “it’s very, very rewarding.”
Mendoza’s transition to civilian life was not touched by drama or tragedy. But there was a level of trepidation. She served in the Air Force for 20 years. “It was ingrained in me,” she says. “So when I got out I went through a lot of emotions. ‘Now what?’”
She found a job with the healthcare company Medline at Natividad hospital in Salinas. But thanks to a chance encounter with a member of the Monterey County Veterans Day Parade committee in a grocery line, she helps now stage this large event.
The parade is the culmination of a year of meetings, phone calls and fundraising. “I don’t think people realize how much it costs to put on a parade of this magnitude,” she says. “It’s worth it to see smiles on the faces of children, to see the veterans marching proudly.”
Murphy describes this group of veterans broadly: “They want to continue service,” he says. “They want to serve the entire community.”
