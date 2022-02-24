Early on a Saturday morning, dozens of families wearing masks and warm clothes – mostly families with kids, pushing strollers and shopping carts – arrived outside the King City Recreation Department. They formed a line that wrapped around the building.
The wait was for their turn to get fresh fruits, vegetables, clothes, diapers and toys from a nonprofit started by a former farmworker during the pandemic, in the spirit of mutual aid – raising money for supplies for people in need.
Flor Martinez – a businesswoman and club promoter, a DACA recipient and a former farmworker – founded what would become The Celebration Nation Foundation in San Jose in March of 2020, right after shelter-in-place was implemented. Seeing her community struggle, she was motivated to start giving back.
But the real impulse came after she shared her frustration on social media. “It brought a lot of attention and that kind of went viral,” Martinez says. “People wanted to see how they could help the farmworkers.”
Her early fundraising effort drew scrutiny, however. Martinez said she raised over $200,000 by September 2020; she now says she’s raised more than $500,000. The IRS approved Celebration Nation as a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization in June 2021, but it has not yet reported its finances.
In addition to getting its nonprofit status sorted out, Celebration Nation started distribution of essential goods in Monterey, Ventura and Los Angeles counties. Locally they run monthly distributions in Greenfield, Soledad and Salinas. This year they opened operations in King City and Gonzales.
The group became active in King City after volunteers said there was a great need. Most volunteers are from the community. In King City they are farmworkers, mothers and children who want to see their community thrive.
“It’s very much a community effort,” Martinez says.
Celebration Nation relies on a network of 20-plus volunteers in Monterey County, and about a dozen show up to staff each distribution. One of them, Martha Zarate, coordinates volunteers across Monterey County.
“I like to help my community,” Zarate says in Spanish. “We all have needs despite of where we work; we all have the same right to receive the same level of respect from anyone.”
Another volunteer, Adelaida Álvarez, and her children volunteer in South County. “There are more services in North County, but here in King City families don’t have the amount of services [needed],” Álvarez says in Spanish.
County Supervisor Chris Lopez, who represents South County, echoes that push for equity: “The pandemic has helped highlight the challenges that we have in accessing resources in South County,” he says.
Volunteers collected food for 150 families for distribution. More than 200 – from King City, San Ardo and San Lucas – showed up to receive goods and groceries. Distribution started at 11am, one hour earlier than planned, since families were waiting in line for hours. There were tables with fruits, vegetables, diapers, toys and more, and family members picked up what they needed from each station.
Because the operation was overwhelmed, the last people who showed up only came away with either diapers, toys or clothes.
Celebration Nation partners with organizations including the Food Bank for Monterey County, Second Harvest of Silicon Valley and Chispa, a dating app for Latinos, to get goods to people.
Despite its moniker as the Salad Bowl of the World, Monterey County ranks the highest in food insecurity in California, according to the Food Bank. Specifically East Salinas, Chualar, Greenfield and King City face the highest food insecurity rates in Monterey County, according to the 2021 Food Insecurity Index. Martinez says food distribution is a way to let farmworkers know “they’re not alone, and that we’re there that we see them and we appreciate them.”
The nonprofit wants to expand to the Central Valley and eventually across California.
