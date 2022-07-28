It doesn’t matter if you need 10 pounds or just a few ounces, Monterey Bay Herb Co. will make it happen. What they dispense are fine herbs, oils, teas and spices via their website, promising the highest level of integrity.
The company’s catalog feels like an old-fashioned travel brochure. About 70 percent of what they sell comes from overseas. Lavender is imported from France, hibiscus from Egypt. And there are more adventurous products and destinations: kava root from Fiji, cubeb berry from Malaysia, mugwort from Bulgaria.
Founded as Monterey Bay Spice Company in 1997, Herb Co. has with time been adding more and more variety to its catalog. But they still offer India-sourced cayenne, Guatemalan cardamom and cloves from Sri Lanka. The company doesn’t produce anything, but they order, test and repackage – sometimes preparing their own blends, such as their Cold & Flu Brew tea. (Need to know? It’s a combination of peppermint, elderflower, rose hips, ginger, anise seed, thyme, yarrow and marigold.)
Located in a historic building in downtown Watsonville – the company moved here in 2011 after outgrowing its Santa Cruz location of 20,000 square feet – the new-ish 50,000-square-foot facility is a fascinating place to visit. There are separate areas for bulk storage, tea packaging, milling and order processing. But before you venture over there to get yourself some tea, know that they won’t sell you anything; instead they’ll send you back online. The easiest way to get into the building would be to join the team of about 50 employees. And yes, they are hiring.
“We offer about 600 herbs and a bit of spices,” explains President David DeSouza, in charge of a recent tour. He joined the company in 2021 after it was purchased by the private equity firm Frontenac. “We have a wide range of customers: small business owners, tea shops,” he says. “But people use our products also for alcoholic beverages, or for skin care.”
Besides edibles and drinkables, there are also blends like the Floral Facial Stream (dried lavender buds, rose petals, calendula and marigold flowers).
The company ships to all 50 states and Canada, and the popularity of products that make wellness claims has been growing.
The best-sellers are lavender, chamomile and juniper. Calendula is getting more and more popular – and these days it’s hard to get. It is said to prevent muscle spasms, promote regular menstrual periods and reduce fever. Another recent best-seller is a mushroom powder, promoted for relaxation and to boost the immune system, cognitive functions and mental health.
“During the pandemic, the wait time doubled and tripled,” DeSouza says, explaining problems with the supply chain. “At the same time, the demand also grew. It’s still challenging, but we are getting there, and the team is very proud of their hard work.”
The team consists of some employees who have been with the company for years. They all wear white coats and hair nets. Clean fingers at this job are a must, and no gum chewing, jewelry or cell phone use is allowed. But such restrictions can be tolerated. The aromas of the work environment are divine, the scent of peppermint and sage always in the air.
A large part of what employees do is repackaging, documentation and ensuring the products meet quality standards. “But we are the most proud of our prices,” DeSouza says, adding that Herb Co. is trying to “democratize” access to herbs.
Some of the botanicals are sourced directly from the farmers and growers, which helps when it comes to competitive pricing. And there are bulk items on offer.
With hundreds of items in their catalog, DeSouza says he is learning about the universe of herbs and spices every day. “I still cannot believe that there are so many paprikas,” he says.
