If you made a weekend trip to the Monterey Public Library recently and were almost certain you detected the scent of vegetables, your nose was not mistaken. The library’s community room is one of many locations where the Kids Eat Right workshop by Montage Health Foundation took place after the program resurfaced in the post-pandemic – shutdown world.
When conducted at schools, the program lasts five weeks. Part of it is understanding what “a healthy plate” is (proportions of fruits, grains, protein and vegetables with a side of dairy); another part is some practice with a real cooking skill. Physical education is the third element, so prepare for jumping jacks between chopping.
“At some point we started doing workshops for the whole family because healthy eating starts at home and adults can lead by example,” Raquel Santillan Maldonado says about the pop-up workshops the team has been running. (The next one is on March 25 at the Marina Wellness Center, but registration is closed.)
Santillan Maldonado is one of the team of three who run the program, launched in 2011. They do a community pop-up usually once a month, depending on their workload with schools. And it is, as I found out, fun for all ages.
The Jan. 27 workshop in Monterey gathered about 18 people – half of them kids, from toddlers to teenagers. They came with a parent, a grandpa, sometimes as many as four or five people per table, each marked as a “banana table,” “avocado table” or “strawberry table,” with the help of a suggestive table stand.
There are crayons and paper to keep little hands busy, and the two program leaders, Abbey Mason and Jacqueline Barnes run the show. They arrived with all the produce and equipment. They have more produce to give out afterward, as well as big trash bags – after all, this is a very hands-on workshop.
Barnes starts with an inquiry on behalf of grains and proteins. She asks children to list all the fruits they know, then veggies. “Pineapple” and “cherries” are being thrown vocally around the room. It’s a playful way to find out that tofu and beans are an excellent source of protein, and to discuss the importance of fiber.
Then the real action starts – canned black beans are tossed with chopped tomato, green onion, cilantro and lime juice, then topped with shredded cheese and served on tostada shells. Shahi says the “Batman tostada” is popular among fourth graders, but it tastes good enough that any adult will want one. It is truly surprising that something so rich in fiber and prepared with the aid of just a soft, plastic knife can be so tasty.
“We brainstorm the recipes here,” Santillan Maldonado says. “But all recipes are approved by a registered dietitian.”
The emphasis is on simple, healthy recipes that adults and children can prepare together, as a family activity. She adds that kids get a sense of pride from making things successfully, and also that in a new environment many children try something they had previously rejected – a tomato, for instance, or the most common nemesis, broccoli.
Afterward, the workshop is approved even by a boy who actually refused to try the tostada – Batman or no Batman – because beans are “yuck.” Still, he says, he had fun preparing the simple dish.
Participants leave with a folder full of tips, information and a few more recipes, as well as bags of bell peppers and pretty much all the ingredients to repeat the Batman tostada the following day. (I know I will.) One serving of this salad on a tortilla is 130 calories and could be easily served as a restaurant appetizer. The things people learn at kids’ workshops these days.
Kids Eat Right is willing to travel with their bowls, produce, recipes and cleaning supplies to wherever they are needed. “We are happy to consider any request for a workshop,” Santillan Maldonado says. “The goal is to reverse obesity trends and diabetes among children.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.