Travis Pratt will be the first to tell you that comic books are not all fun and fantasy.
“That’s the misconception,” he insists – and he says this earnestly, amid the beckoning, colorful swirls that leap from the covers of Harrower #1, X Factor #209 or any of the thousands of titles that surround him in Current Comics’ Monterey location.
From the day he opened his first issue at the age of 7, he was hooked on the medium. He follows certain characters – Spiderman in particular – keeps an eye out for issues missing from his personal compilation and loves chatting with customers.
Yet there is purpose to his hobby. As owner of Current Comics, with two locations, much of his day is distracted by the mundane tasks of running a small business, such as accounting and inventory management.
“Working here, you’d think it would be easier to read,” he says. “But we don’t have time.”
There are over 40,000 comic books in stock, both current and collectible, along with trading cards, action figures and a corner set aside for local prose. A new batch of comics and graphic novels arrives each week, and the industry is as uncertain as it is diverse.
The number of releases ebbs and flows – 5,919 new books in 2017, dropping to 3,876 in the lockdown year of 2020, back to 4,711 a year ago, according to Comichron, a company that compiles and tracks industry performance. Marvel, the publisher responsible for introducing characters like Wolverine and Black Panther, filed for bankruptcy in 1996. On the other hand, comic book sales in the U.S. topped $2 billion in 2021.
“It is hard to keep up,” Pratt admits. “We can’t read everything we want.”
There is, however, no pang of regret in his tone. Looking around the shop again, a smile sweeps across his face. “I’m still a fan.”
Current Comics celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. Pratt’s ability to keep his interest in comics and his professional acumen separate is one reason for the shop’s success. Yet he never imagined himself as a shop owner – even after he began collecting seriously while in high school.
The shop had just opened its doors. Started in 2003 by Bobby Gore with an old metal cash box and items from the owner’s personal collection in a Salinas storefront, Current Comics found an audience then expanded, adding the Monterey location in 2008.
After graduating from Seaside High in 2005, Pratt earned a degree in business and computer information systems from Fresno State University. Becoming part of the shop’s story was not on his mind.
“I never thought about it,” Pratt says. “I didn’t know what I wanted to do, but I knew I wanted to stay around here. One day I found out they were hiring.”
The skills he learned in college applied neatly to the business. Pratt redesigned the Current Comics website, launched social media platforms to further engage with customers and launched an email newsletter.
Ten years ago, Gore decided to step down and offered Pratt the opportunity to buy the operation. He took over on Jan. 1, 2014.
“Comics are an escape – they’re supposed to be,” he explains. “But Spiderman’s whole thing is he didn’t act when he should have. Serious, emotional things can happen to characters.”
Any series becomes a soap opera, in a sense. Fans can follow a storyline, a cast of heroes or villains, all the dramatic elements, over decades. Although the characters tend to retain their youth, pages change over time. Characters and titles that last rely on core personalities and belief systems that bind the storyline.
So Pratt keeps an eye on the numbers. But he never lost the sense of anticipation and wonder that comes with a new edition.
“I couldn’t imagine any other job – it’s constant nostalgia,” Pratt says. “It’s the community. People of all ages come in. It’s great to see young kids get their first comic.”
