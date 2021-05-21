THE NOISE STARTS IN THE MORNINGS, ROUGHLY AT 8AM. It’s loud and repetitive and super high-pitched. It sounds like mechanical failure. It sounds like gears grinding together.
I can hear it from the window of my house in Oldtown Salinas, and sometimes I count the skrees: Skree! Skree! Skree! And repeat. Skree! Skree! Skree!
At first I wonder why the person driving what is clearly a janky-ass car won’t get the problem fixed. I remember: pandemic, and then I empathize. The car may be on its last legs, but maybe it’s the only way they have of getting to work or school or the grocery store. I go down the rabbit hole of everything wrong with society. I hope the car doesn’t break down anywhere the person can’t easily get help.
A few weeks pass and the noise continues. Then comes the morning when I’m walking in Oldtown and the skreeing starts again in earnest. Aha, I think: Now I get to see what kind of car it is. Except it’s a quiet Sunday, and no cars are passing. The closer I get to Main Street, the louder it becomes. Then it turns into the scene from the horror film When A Stranger Calls. You know the one – the panic-striken babysitter, on the receiving end of terrifying calls is on the phone with police and the officer tells her, “The calls are coming from inside the house!”
In this case, the skreeing isn’t coming from a car. It’s coming from the top of the CHISPA building at the intersection of Main and Alisal streets.
And as I look up and squint and try to focus on the source of the noise, the falcon sitting on the overhang right below the roofline pushes off gracefully and takes flight, barely flapping its wings as it soars across the street and lands on a window ledge of the old Rabobank building, which is currently being renovated into a 52-unit apartment building. A few seconds pass and a second falcon alights from the building, following its likely mate to hang out on the Rabobank ledge.
The skreeing isn’t a janky-ass car after all.
It’s a pair of noisy-ass falcons.
FALCONS THRIVE IN CITIES. Per a 2018 report on the PBS science program NOVA, they only need two things to prosper in an urban environment – high spots in which to nest, and birds and rodents to hunt for food.
At the CHISPA building, they have both the height and the food.
But it’s not clear, property owner Catherine Kobrinsky Evans says, if the falcons are nesting on the top of her building, using it as a base of operations or as a delicious pigeon buffet. It’s also unclear if the falcons are prairie or peregrine falcons, but it’s more likely they’re the latter because prairie falcons are uncommon in the West.
For the CHISPA falcons, there are areas on top of the building where they may have hidden a nest – one place Kobrinsky Evans hasn’t been able to view is behind the rooftop superstructure that hides some of the building’s mechanical equipment.
Sometimes signs of a massacre are evident on the street – a pigeon head here, or some wings lacking a body there. And feathers – so many feathers – especially on top of the roof.
“It looks like a pillow fight happened on the roof,” she says. “It’s so horrific. All those feathers. We hope they’re nesting here but we haven’t spotted any babies yet.
“They seem to fly back and forth between the two buildings and they call each other,” she adds. “They’re so loud and so prehistoric sounding. I’m fascinated. They’re amazing.”
If the falcons have a nest on top of the building, or somewhere nearby, they’re protected by the Migratory Bird Conservation Act. With nesting season normally lasting from March until May, it might only be a few short weeks before these two – and whatever babies they may have hatched – move on to their next location.
That’s good news for the pigeon population. And for the tiny poodle whose owner runs the tailor shop across the street from CHISPA.
It wouldn’t surprise me if one day, one of the noisy-ass falcons decided to make Coco Chanel, as the poodle is named, its next meal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.