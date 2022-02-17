There is a rabbit adoption and education center in Carmel. Yes, it’s a thing, and you can hop in anytime – even if your parent, spouse, landlord or some other mighty power bars you from adopting a bunny.
“I always tell bunny lovers to come volunteer, clean their kennels for a month, then decide of you really want a bunny,” says Bethany Brandt-Ambrosia, a co-founder of The Bunny Trail Rabbit Rescue, now open in two locations. (The first is in Kingsburg, in Fresno County, where Brandt-Ambrosia hails from and where she started the project with her friend Virginia Callison.)
Brandt-Ambrosia knows all about wanting a pet. She was the type of kid who would always somehow find a dog on her way back from school. But her husband has never been a pet lover. (She moved to Pacific Grove six years ago, and they married five years ago.)He finally agreed for her to get a rabbit and Brandt-Ambrosia took him up on the offer in a big way, returning home with a 16-pounder. Now she has four of her own, not to mention the fun cohort at the rescue centers – eight in Carmel, another 14 in Fresno, with five more on the way from a kill shelter in Los Angeles – awaiting adoption.
“A bunny is a good mix between a cat and a dog,” Brandt-Ambrosia says. “All of my bunnies are litter box trained, the same as a cat. They have the sociability of a dog. They love to be around people and they love to be with you.”
The Carmel bunch lives in a cute little bunny house, constructed by the supposedly not-liking-bunnies husband. Among current residents are Clint Eastwood (a Harlequin bunny, very sociable); Demi Moore (beautiful blue eyes, can bit a bit “nippy”); Lily (timid); Sadie (high energy); and Ash (a “quick little devil” who survived in the Skyline Forest neighborhood on his own for a month).
Brandt-Ambrosia tries to not go over 25 animals at a time, and slows down adoption processes around Easter and Christmas. Bunnies need a real, permanent home. “It’s not a fad, it’s not a social media post,” she says. “It’s a pet. So we are screening people diligently.”
A rabbit lives 10-13 years and is rather sociable toward other bunnies, but needs a bonding process. In the wild, rabbits live in large colonies (one female can have as many as 168 babies per year), and stick to their colony, otherwise they would be easily picked off by predators.
In the wild they are a prey animal prone to heart attacks from being over-stressed and over-stimulated. Those in the rescue are domesticated, having spent their lives indoors. Like any other pet, they are unfamiliar with dangers in the wild, and, if dumped by breeders, labs or families who no longer want them, they need help.
“A bunny will take over your bed, your couch, or an ottoman,” Brandt-Ambrosia says, explaining rabbit habits. Each bunny needs a kennel four times their body size minimum, along with time to run around. She recommends a bunny schedule that she gives to pet-owners-to-be and tells them all about necessary food (hay, kale, romaine, cilantro) and bunny caresses (ear scratching).
“Depending on a bunny, a family with children is fine,” she says. “But I wouldn’t adopt a bunny with a big dog like a husky or lab, unless they had past rabbit experience.”
Bunny Trail Rabbit Rescue charges $100 per adoption. They spay and neuter the animals and the fee barely covers the cost; they are considering an increase. Brandt-Ambrosia ends up paying for a lot of medical surgeries herself. She also has a full-time job as a manager at a nearby dance studio.
When rabbits are upset, they thump. Don’t expect a lot of noise, but expect thumping. Also, forget your silly rabbit stereotype. Brandt-Ambrosia had a bunny called Batman who would fake injuries to see his favorite receptionists at the vet’s office.
“I opened this space to raise awareness,” she says. “You don’t have to adopt a bunny. But you can come feed them, learn about them and volunteer. It’s a fun place.”
