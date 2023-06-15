In the late fall of 1902, a U.S. Army cavalry unit arrived in San Francisco following a grueling four-year span that had seen them charge San Juan Hill during the Spanish-American War and then battle Filipino nationalists.
Companies of the 1st Squadron, 9th Cavalry – 425 soldiers – were transported to the Monterey Peninsula, where they set up camp near a Chinese fishing village close to what is now the Hopkins Marine Station in Pacific Grove. The 15th Infantry Regiment was at the time camped at what would become the Presidio, but there were few permanent structures. The cavalry troop did not remain long. In the summer of 1904 they pulled out for patrol duty at Yosemite National Park.
These were the legendary Buffalo Soldiers, part of four regiments of Black infantry and cavalry created by the U.S. Army after the Civil War, largely to secure the West. Often they were in as much danger from white settlers as from Native Americans. And while they have been the subject of books and film, with several museums dedicated to their history, details of their time on the Peninsula are lacking.
“One of the big mysteries is we don’t know why they came here,” says Jordan Leininger, artifacts specialist for Monterey’s Museum and Cultural Arts Office. There are only three photographs of Buffalo Soldiers in the city’s collection, and old newspaper articles mention some of their activities. “I put out feelers everywhere.”
In January of 2020, Leininger was tasked with creating an exhibit on the Buffalo Soldiers’ service in Monterey. He gleaned information from the National Archives, sought the assistance of Defense Language Institute historian Cameron Binkley, and reached out to historians like Buffalo Soldiers expert John Langellier, the National Park Service and more.
With scraps of information and items donated by Langellier and others, he began shaping the story. “The local lore was that Buffalo Soldiers were here to build the Presidio,” he says. “I can’t find any proof of that.” Instead, he came across information that local civilian laborers were hired for the project. Logbooks preserved by DLI indicate the soldiers moved into the new barracks in December of 1903, occupying four buildings that currently serve as classrooms.
One of the most intriguing collections Leininger learned about is a set of four glass-plate images at the Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History. These show the soldiers engaged in a day of sport – high jump, pole vault, running. A brief note in the June 2, 1903 edition of the Monterey New Era previewed “Athletic Contests For Colored Cavalrymen” listing track and field events. Such information leads Leininger to conclude that the men were posted here to rest, regroup and train both new recruits and horses.
“The locals would go out and watch because it looked like a rodeo,” Leininger observes.
Sleuthing is normal to professional historians. But Leininger is relatively new to the trade. He worked different jobs – at a brewery, for a bank – before his wife took a position at CSU Monterey Bay. “I hated school growing up,” Leininger admits. Yet he always had a passion for history, so when they settled, he enrolled at the university, earning a degree in history in 2018.
“Monterey has so much history,” Leininger points out. “It’s very unique. That’s why I love the job. I’m learning every day.”
What he discovered in three years of study about 425 brave men and their 20 months spent on the Monterey Peninsula will be on display at the Presidio of Monterey Museum starting June 17. The research made an impact.
“If you look into what they endured, it’s tragic – and heroic,” Leininger says. “Racism is rampant and these men freely sign up to be in the U.S. Army, protecting communities who didn’t even want them there. It breaks your heart. But it gave them an opportunity they couldn’t have in the South. That’s what I find fascinating.”
