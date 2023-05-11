Last fall, when California launched the first-in-the-nation program called #CaliforniansForAll College Corps with 3,200 students at over 40 state universities, it had three lofty goals: create a generation of civic-minded leaders; help low-income students graduate on time with less debt; and build more equitable communities across the state. Judging by the first class of College Corps fellows at CSU Monterey Bay, those goals are well on their way to being met.
Over the past academic year, 56 CSUMB students have put in at least 450 hours each of community service as College Corps fellows, working at schools and nonprofits around Monterey County. They’ve done more than just offer an extra set of hands in those workplaces – they’ve become mentors and role models for younger students.
“I was born and raised in Monterey County and it was very important for me to be able to give back to my community I grew up in. I know the struggles that young individuals go through, especially in the K-12 system,” says Jennifer Pineda, a second-year psychology major who is serving at Edward Alvarez High School in Salinas. “It was important to show these [students] that they can go on to college, especially as first-generation students.”
CSU Monterey Bay was way ahead of the state with the idea of university students serving the community. It’s the only public university in California that requires volunteer work in order to graduate.
So it was an easy decision for CSUMB officials to join College Corps, created as a result of the California Legislature approving a $146.3 million appropriation to the state’s California Volunteers program for the 2021-22 fiscal year (using $18.8 million from the state general fund and $127.5 million from the Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Fund of 2021). It’s the first California service program that allows Assembly Bill 545 students, known as “dreamers” – undocumented young adults who were brought to the U.S. by their families before age 15 – to participate.
To fulfill College Corps’ goal of making college more affordable, each fellow receives $10,000 incrementally over the academic year to use in whatever way they need. The 450 hours of required service works out to around 15 hours a week.
While the stipend is a good incentive, those in the program say they are motivated to work what are in essence part-time jobs on top of college courses by a desire to make a difference.
Monica Gonzalez, a senior majoring in liberal studies who plans to become a teacher, describes how she goes beyond just helping students with their reading or language skills. “Some students don’t have access to internet to do their homework at home, so I’ve been looking into other programs outside of school to see if I can find them a computer,” she says. Gonzalez also provided information about how to use the library, access the food bank and find affordable rentals.
For Nivardo Martinez, who immigrated to the U.S. in the eighth grade, he wanted to work with middle school students also new to the country. “I had to face language barriers, cultural barriers. I like to support the students who come from different countries, who face the same obstacles that I faced. I like to mentor them,” says the junior liberal studies major, who is also minoring in Spanish and music.
Fellows say beyond contributing to the community, they take away skills that will help them in future careers, plus a feeling of accomplishment. Thalia Hernandez, who’s been working at Seaside High School, says she feels she’s been a light to students: “It is something I will always take with me because they always look up to me.”
Pamela Motoike, a professor at CSUMB’s Service Learning Institute, says College Corps enables fellows to serve the community in a personally meaningful way. “They are such wonderful role models; the community can really relate to them well,” she says. “It’s a special sense of accomplishment for them, but also a very specific way they can contribute who they are.”
