It’s the middle of the night in late November, and this writer is having a hard time sleeping. It’s 3am when she awakes to look out the window for signs of a storm in the weather forecast, but there’s no rain – yet.
Volunteers have been trained to participate in First Flush, a program run by Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary officials, to collect water samples of the first big rain of the season. Since training on a dry day in September, it’s been a wait-and-see since the horizon turned gray and temperatures dropped for the winter. Lisa Emanuelson, the volunteer monitoring coordinator for the sanctuary, has emailed everyone to be ready.
It’s 9pm on Nov. 26, just before Thanksgiving, when volunteers are called to mobilize. Within 15 minutes of getting the call, everyone is expected to don rain gear and a headlamp and get to their designated monitoring site, no matter the time of day or night. (In the 2019-20 winter, thankfully it’s not at 3am.) The rain begins falling and the wind picks up, sending sheets of rain sideways. It’s a harsh storm and a ruthless night to be outside.
“Once we got the call, we were trying to get to the site but our street was flooding,” says Elizabeth Chandler, a volunteer who lives in Monterey. “We saw how severe the rain really was. Recycling bins and trash cans were being hurled down the street in water. That was terrifying, plus it was dark.”
Chandler teams up with her daughter, 17-year-old Claire Chandler, to volunteer for First Flush. This is their third year, but Claire says this night was the most challenging. “The conditions were pretty rough,” she says. “There was a king tide and a surf advisory. Our location [San Carlos Beach in Monterey] was one of the more dangerous sites. But even still, I like to do it because the data we collect contributes to a lot of policymaking.”
The water samples volunteers gather from 14 sites are meant to reveal urban pollutants – particulates from car emissions, animal waste, detergents, pesticides, fertilizers – that are swept away by rainwater and runoff into the Monterey Bay during the first big rain of the season, before they get diluted by wet weather.
Volunteers are trained on how to collect the stormwater runoff without contaminating their samples. On the spot, volunteers take field measurements of water temperature, electrical conductivity, transparency and pH level of their runoff samples. The samples are then shipped in containers to the Monterey Bay Analytical Services lab in Monterey where they are analyzed for bacteria like E. coli, metals (copper, zinc, lead), nutrients (urea, nitrate, phosphate) and more.
The First Flush project costs roughly $28,000 a year and is funded by the Monterey Regional Stormwater Management Program – a group of six Monterey Peninsula cities and the county – under the administration of Monterey One Water. The program was implemented in 2007 to satisfy stormwater permit requirements and comply with the Clean Water Act.
“What’s exciting is we’ve seen a positive trend in water quality improvements pre – and post-permit,” program coordinator Jeff Condit says. “[First Flush] is a great example of citizen science. We wouldn’t be able to get these facts and understand the data without the network of volunteers who participate annually.”
First-time volunteer Joel Feldmeier was also called to the site at San Carlos Beach. He arrived ready to work, wearing sturdy boots and full rain gear, but was surprised by the stormy conditions. He was responsible for carrying five-gallon buckets of runoff from the storm drain up a set of muddy stairs.
“The tide was coming in and it was way more intense than I thought it would be,” Feldmeier says.
Beyond meeting permit requirements, the data tells a story about the health of the Monterey Bay. “The report shows where the hotspots are,” Emanuelson says. “If there are areas that have exceedances of what we would like for the water quality objectives to be, the data will tell us where they are and what some of the potential issues might be.”
First Flush is also a way to build awareness of locals on what they can do to try to improve water quality in the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary.
“Prior to the first heavy rain during the winter season, it’s important to pick up any cancer-causing chemicals, oils, pesticides, paint, things that are open and able to get diluted and then carried to the Bay by rainwater,” Emanuelson says. “Picking up around our neighborhoods to reduce the amount of plastic that washes into the ocean is huge.”
