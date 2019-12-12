By the time hikers reported a wildfire at Garrapata State Park on a July morning in 2016, it was too late. The blaze was spreading rapidly, reaching 2,000 acres within 24 hours. Soon, the Soberanes Fire consumed dozens of structures and much of the Big Sur backcountry. According to Fire Capt. Steve Dean, a 31-year veteran of the U.S. Forest Service, the smoke might have been detected and called in sooner – if only someone was stationed at the fire lookout tower on Chews Ridge.
The tower had been abandoned in the 1980s as fewer federal dollars reached the Forest Service. The same happened across the country to thousands of other lookouts, which were often condemned as obsolete with the rise of satellite imagery, flyovers and, later, drones. (Curiously, the technology that seems to have made the most difference in early detection was cellphones; we all became dispatchers.)
There’s still no money for a lookout at Chews Ridge. But now, a network of volunteers has reclaimed the tower, and they staffed it for 65 days during the most recent fire season.
It’s midmorning on one of those days in October. Volunteer Steve Benoit holds a pair of binoculars to his eyes and sweeps the viewshed looking for anything unusual in the brush and woods. “On a clear day you can see Mount Hamilton,” he says. “On a really clear day you can see the Sierras.” It’s not one of those days, but plenty of peaks do pop out, carving a jagged horizon line for 360 degrees. On the wall, a relief map of the surrounding topography makes it easy to tell which mountain is which.
Every 15 minutes, Benoit scans for smoke. If he were to see some, he’d retreat to the center of the room to consult an Old World instrument known as an Osborne Firefinder. He’d look through a slit in the front sight, like that of a rifle, and find the peephole at the other end of the instrument. He’d line up the two holes with the base of the fire and then take horizontal and vertical readings in degrees and minutes. He’d calculate the approximate distance from the tower and note any nearby landmarks. On his smoke report worksheet, Benoit would also describe the smoke: size, type and color. Is it drifting and gray? Or thin and coppery? It might also be blue or black. These details could reveal what it is that’s burning. Then he’d call it in on the radio.
Most of the time, of course, there’s nothing to report. But about two weeks later, Lois Van Buren and Terry Marshall were on shift when they thought they saw smoke rising out of Chualar Canyon. They used the firefinder and reported it. They turned out to be about a mile off and it might have been reported by someone else first, but Cal Fire did respond to a grass fire that afternoon.
According to a book by amateur local historian, the origin of the Chews Ridge tower goes back to 1919 when a family named Bixby built a house on the site. In 1929, the steel scaffolding of the tower was erected, and for decades it provided a platform from which vigilant eyes watched for fire. But when Beniot first entered the lookout, it had been forgotten for about 30 years. He was there as a representative of the Forest Fire Lookout Association. The group’s newly founded local chapter draws heavily from the volunteer corps of the Ventana Wilderness Alliance, but it’s recruiting new members ahead of next year’s fire season.
“The floor was covered with 1.5 inches of bat droppings,” he recalls. He wore a hazmat suit and carried a sprayer as he stomped through the feces unleashing a torrent of bleach water to kill off any hantavirus.
After clearing the scat, Benoit and others began restoring the tower. They hung an American flag outside to ward off gunslingers who, knowing it was abandoned, used the tower for target practice. After hearing a story from a woman who staffed another fire lookout during a lighting storm, the volunteers tossed out an old metal cot: “She said she could see the bones in her arm,” Benoit says. Instead, they built a wooden bed frame and raised it on insulator cups.
For now, no one will be sleeping at the tower. During the fire season that just ended, pairs of volunteers came in for day shifts once or twice a week. It’s an arrangement that’s convenient for a volunteer-led public service.
But this arrangement would likely not have been suitable for America’s most famous fire lookout – Jack Kerouac. The beatnik was looking for solitude when he decided to spend the summer of 1956 as lookout on Desolation Peak in Washington, an experience that would inform his novels Desolation Angels and The Dharma Bums and give birth to his most enduring line: “One day I will find the right words, and they will be simple.”
