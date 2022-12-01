One of the greatest regular conundrums in gifting is this: What do you get for the person who already had it all? Or the person who, in a fit of holiday Marie Kondo-ing, has decided they don’t want any more stuff? The answer to both of these predicaments, we would argue, is to give the gift of an experience. Here, from an acting class for the young artiste to a season pass for the biggest Union fan in your life, are some ideas for the many rich experiences Monterey County has to offer. - Tajha Chappellet-Lanier
For the Sports Fan
Season tickets for the 2023 Monterey Bay F.C. season; $272-$1,802
Cardinale Stadium | 4111 2nd Ave., Seaside | 324-2560, montereybayfc.com
For the Music Lover
Tickets to a show at Monterey’s iconic Golden State Theatre; prices vary
Golden State Theatre | 417 Alvarado St., Monterey | 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com
For the Homesteading Chef
Tuition for a half hog butchery class with Chef Jonathan Roberts; $950
PigWizard | 32 Cannery Row, Suite G, Monterey | 641-7316, pigwizard.com
For the Social Butterfly
A private (and fun) dinner party for six with Miss Lippe’s Dumpling Party; $360
Miss Lippe’s Dumpling Party | misslippes.com
For the Star Of The Stage
Tuition for an acting class with Pacific Repertory Theatre’s School of Dramatic Arts; $150/12-week class
Forest Theater | Santa Rita Street and Mountain View Avenue, Carmel | 622-0700, pacrep.org
For the Safe Speed Demon
Tuition to a day of racing and driving with Skip Barber Racing School; Call for price
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca | 1021 Highway 68, Salinas | 66-932-1949, skipbarber.com
