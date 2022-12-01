GiftGuide Experience

One of the greatest regular conundrums in gifting is this: What do you get for the person who already had it all? Or the person who, in a fit of holiday Marie Kondo-ing, has decided they don’t want any more stuff? The answer to both of these predicaments, we would argue, is to give the gift of an experience. Here, from an acting class for the young artiste to a season pass for the biggest Union fan in your life, are some ideas for the many rich experiences Monterey County has to offer. - Tajha Chappellet-Lanier

GG-CardinaleStadium

For the Sports Fan

Season tickets for the 2023 Monterey Bay F.C. season; $272-$1,802

Cardinale Stadium | 4111 2nd Ave., Seaside | 324-2560, montereybayfc.com

GG-GST

For the Music Lover

Tickets to a show at Monterey’s iconic Golden State Theatre; prices vary

Golden State Theatre | 417 Alvarado St., Monterey | 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com

GG-PigWizard

For the Homesteading Chef

Tuition for a half hog butchery class with Chef Jonathan Roberts; $950

PigWizard | 32 Cannery Row, Suite G, Monterey | 641-7316, pigwizard.com

GG-Lippes

For the Social Butterfly

A private (and fun) dinner party for six with Miss Lippe’s Dumpling Party; $360

Miss Lippe’s Dumpling Party | misslippes.com

GG-WhittSchool

For the Star Of The Stage

Tuition for an acting class with Pacific Repertory Theatre’s School of Dramatic Arts; $150/12-week class

Forest Theater | Santa Rita Street and Mountain View Avenue, Carmel | 622-0700, pacrep.org

GG-WeatherTech

For the Safe Speed Demon

Tuition to a day of racing and driving with Skip Barber Racing School; Call for price

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca | 1021 Highway 68, Salinas | 66-932-1949, skipbarber.com

