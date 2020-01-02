By the time 9-year-old Shadrach Okikiola is near the front of the line to go shopping at Northridge Mall on a Saturday morning before Christmas, around 9:30am, he’s been waiting for two-plus hours. He’s complaining about the long wait to Fatima Mondragon, who’s a year older and is ahead of him in line. “You’ve got to be patient,” she counsels.
To pass the time, he starts singing Christmas songs (“I Wish You a Merry Christmas,” followed by “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”) and listing things he’d like to get as gifts. First on the list is a Bugatti, followed by a Tesla Cybertruck, no matter that he’s years away from getting his license. Okikiola is planning ahead: “It’s the car of the future,” he says of the Tesla.
Mondragon wants a Barbie house, but she also talks about her future, specifically her dream of someday becoming a cop – she respects the rules, and likes the idea of enforcing them.
So it’s a perfect coincidence when, just a few minutes later, Mondragon gets to the front of the line where she’s paired with Officer Ruby Alvarez, one of 250 adult volunteer shoppers, and one of seven who happens to be from the Salinas Police Department.
Alvarez teams up with two colleagues from Salinas PD, Community Services Officer Juliane Sharpe, and Yarili Jimenez, a police explorer and a student at Rancho San Juan High School. Between the three of them, they’re responsible for taking five kids shopping, including Mondragon and Okikiola, with a $110 budget each.
It’s Alvarez’s fourth year volunteering at the holiday shopping tour, which has a 70-year tradition in Salinas. It started out with 20 kids shopping, each with a budget of $35. For decades, the Salinas Jaycees coordinated it; after that chapter closed down in 2018, the Salinas Valley Chamber of Commerce Foundation took over and brought 250 kids shopping. In 2019, their second year of hosting the event, the foundation raised close to $50,000 to take 375 children shopping, with a $110 spending limit allocated toward necessities like shirts, jackets, pants, socks and underwear. (No toys, and no Bugattis.)
Alvarez did make an exception earlier, diverging from the clothing-only rule while shopping with a boy who kept eyeing a basket of blankets. She threw in a little bit of her own money to buy him one. “He said, ‘I sleep on the floor,’” Alvarez says. “It just meant a ton.”
The foundation invites teachers to recommend kids who they believe are most in need of new clothes, no formal income test required. The parents provide their clothing and shoe sizes, and as the kids move through the line, they tell adult volunteers what colors and styles they’re into.
The trio of cops comes up with a shopping strategy: Start at Old Navy, where there are lots of good deals including $5 kids’ shirts, then hit JCPenney where they have a 20-percent-off coupon.
“Don’t be shy, we have money to spend,” Jimenez, the police explorer, tells 10-year-old Briceida Resendiz, who gravitates toward shiny sequined tops at Old Navy. Resendiz has three older sisters, and shopping for new stuff seems like a special occasion. “I need to grow up a little more, because their clothes don’t fit me,” she says.
At 15, Jimenez is barely older than the kids, though she is an expert shopper. “I pick outfits for my mom and my sister, so working with her is not a struggle at all,” she says of Resendiz. She holds up a white T-shirt with a sequined unicorn image; too long.
Like Mondragon, Jimenez also aspires to be a police officer, and this experience makes a couple of full circles for her; her older siblings participated in the shopping tour when they were kids, and she’s now a volunteer. She also gets to show kids a friendly face from the police department, and relate to the kids in a way that motivated her to become an explorer to begin with. “It’s been my dream to be a cop since I was a kid,” she says. “Especially growing up in some of the worst streets in Salinas, to the point where no one could play outside, I’ve always wanted to make a change.
“Being connected to your community and building up a family environment [at an event like the shopping tour] is part of that. You’re here to protect them, after all.” She goes back to helping Resendiz choose between two hoodies – the pink one with a cotton candy pattern wins.
The team regroups, five kids and three police volunteers waiting in a long line just a week-and-a-half before Christmas. Okikiola shows off his favorite item in his shopping bag, a white T-shirt with a big rainbow-colored print and a silhouette of bicyclists.
The girls have a bunch of bedazzled gear, and Alvarez points to the hair tie Mondragon is wearing today, with a big sequined bow. “Clearly, Fatima likes some sparkle,” she says.
