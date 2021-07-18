Sometimes fitness requires a gym with specialized equipment and workout clothing. Sometimes it looks like a group of people wearing tennis shoes and comfortable clothing – nothing fancy – going for a walk.
That’s the scene on the evening of Friday, July 9, when the second Monterey Bay Moves walking group departs from Locke-Paddon Park in Marina. The group of over a dozen people vary in age and fitness level and take different paces as they walk.
This group is the second moai, a group who meets with common purpose, hosted by the Blue Zones Project, an international health initiative intended to encourage healthier living and longer lives, that launched a local effort in 2019 in Salinas and expanded to the Monterey Peninsula last year.
Elizabeth Plante, founder of Monterey Bay Moves, says she started her walking moai because she believes in Blue Zones’ vision. “All the principles that they preach for a long, healthy and active life are things that I do naturally,” she says. Plante contacted them and decided to start a moai and include it in her schedule.
Ruth Fair is a retiree who is getting back into exercising. She stopped walking because of a knee issue and went from walking six miles regularly to a sedentary life. Her daughter told her about the walking group, and she joined the second moai. “I felt like this would be really good for me to have the support of other people walking and it would encourage me to walk,” she says.
That kind of social encouragement and bonding over healthy habits is exactly the point of moais, says Tanja Roos, community program manager for Blue Zones, who also walked with the group. “We have a mother and daughter out here today, we have neighbors and totally new people,” Roos observes. “Hopefully, they’ll form new social bonds and walk together and get healthier together. That’s the idea.”
The walks are between 30-60 minutes and the moai is subdivided into smaller groups depending on their endurance level. “We don’t want anyone to be left behind,” Plante says.
On July 9, moai members walked at different phases; the subgroup that was leading the way looped back to reunite with the rest of the walkers.
“Walking should be for everybody and everybody should feel like they’re part of the team,” says Katelyn Jackson, Monterey Bay Moves community leader and its moai lead. Jackson says she used to be in the back of the group and it can feel demoralizing and breed self-doubt and insecurity.
She finds that walking in a group can make people feel more comfortable. “A lot of people that come to the group have said that they wouldn’t go on their own,” she says. Safety is among the reasons walkers cite; they also mention walking in a group makes them feel more motivated and accountable. “I just want everybody to feel like they’re cared about and loved and part of a team,” Jackson adds.
On July 9, the team completed about 2.5 miles, more than they normally do, with Jackson cheering on her group to stay motivated. “No pedestrians left behind,” she said while crossing Del Monte Avenue.
The moais draw different people from across generations and fitness levels, and also ideologies. Jackson, who is a lesbian, was part of the first moai. She bonded with a religiously conservative elderly couple, Ed and Jeannie, despite their differences. “Ed is such a dad figure. He taught me about backpacking. He gave me a list. He emailed me advice about my trip,” she says.
Doris Takayama was at her first moai on July 9, envisioning it as a good setting to meet new people; she moved to Marina two years ago, and for most of that time it’s been some degree of quarantine. “It’s a great way to meet people that have similar interests and try different things in the community,” she says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.