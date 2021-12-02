Just clock out at 5pm; once you reach the Sand City Art Park, they’ll have all your Friday night cravings covered.
Have you ever seen people walking with bouquets of hot churros? Last month, on the first Friday of November, the whole of Sand City, tiny as it is, smelled of cinnamon melting in sugar and fat. Mmm.
“Some bought a dozen churros and were giving them away to strangers, others took them home and enjoyed them reheated in an air fryer the next day,” says Amy Sheehan of Good Vibez, who is in charge of the project inspired by open-air night bazaars, lit up and colorful, the most famous ones held in Hong Kong, Bangkok and Beijing.
The project, organizers hope, will become a monthly thing in the mural capital of the Monterey Peninsula. Think of shopping while eating while listening to live music.
“We want to give you multiple reasons to land in Sand City and stay for a couple of hours,” Sheehan says. The idea is you come for dinner (at the first edition of the market in November, Oli’s Cheesesteaks, Wings Uncommon, Central Coast Pizza and more were on hand) – and stay, have a beer while your kid is taking a painting class, buy a bracelet, cut your own soap or buy a candle that professes to smell like gray sweatpants.
Expect such vendors as Wild Iris Art (prints and designs from Carmel Valley), Eclipse Creations (handmade soap) and music mini sets throughout the evening from bands such as Matt Masih and the Messengers (Masih is from Santa Cruz, but some of his bandmates are local, Sheehan says.)
All night long? Not exactly, since Good Vibez are dead serious about obeying the Sand City 9pm curfew rule, but the last time they had people “dancing until the last minute,” Sheehan says. She thinks about 500-600 people popped in on Nov. 5, the first edition of this event.
“I wasn’t sure what the turnout would be because not so many people know about our new venue,” she adds. “Some people have never been to Sand City except for Costco. So I’m excited to see what will happen.”
Sheehan was stoked when she saw that after families with kids went home, a second wave of people, a younger crowd, appeared. She knew the event was a success when she saw a guy stepping out from the art park to call his reluctant friends, urging them to come right away: “It’s cracking down here.”
With the December edition, things will get a bit Christmasy. The Arts Council for Monterey County and Progress Not Perfection Paint Party will have stands again, offering interactive art experiences (the Arts Council mentions candy cane reindeer). Jami Stewart Photography hosts a winter wonderland photo booth, so don’t forget your ugly Christmas sweater. Nitro-Cycle, a cafe on wheels, is coming with holiday specials: almond milk nog and peppermint mocha. Mac City Macarons offers macarons and Post No Bills will add wine to their menu. Sand City’s wildly popular cornhole league will be represented.
Looking for an interactive space where people can connect has become an obsession of contemporary entrepreneurs, enhanced by Covid. Sheehan and her husband, Dan Sheehan, moved to Seaside eight years ago after the success of Cali Roots, another local festival they created. During the shutdown, she felt a need to do something with and for the community and since Good Vibez is based in Sand City, she has been observing jaw-dropping murals popping up around her.
The murals and open studios, such as Monterey GlassWorks, that remain open on First Friday nights, have been calling for bigger audiences – preferably well fed. Sheehan is already thinking about themes for upcoming months, such as health and resolutions for January, love for February. She is also keeping her eyes open for further Covid developments. “The great thing is we are open-air,” she says, “but I keep a sanitizer on each table.”
