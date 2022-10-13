Dan Devlin was perplexed. More than 5,000 filled Cardinale Stadium in Seaside almost to capacity, and they were applauding appropriately. But this was a soccer match, and one of significance – the home opener for the newly minted Monterey Bay F.C., playing their inaugural season in the USL Championship.
“Those first 45 minutes were the quietest soccer environment,” he recalls. “It was driving me nuts.”
Already the Marina resident was loyal to the club and its Union crest. (“Union” is the team’s nickname.) A lifelong soccer fan, Devlin was among the first to lay down a deposit on season tickets, hitting the refresh tab until the online booth opened. He traveled to Oakland in March as Monterey Bay struggled through a seven-week road trip while stadium renovations wrapped up, catching the club’s first victory.
Devlin was elated when he learned a team was coming to Monterey County, especially knowing his favorite coach – Frank Yallop – was at the helm. Now the moment was here. On May 7, the Union were finally at home and holding their own against visiting Las Vegas.
He had anticipated a charged atmosphere. Determined to bring attendees out of their shells, Devlin stood and shouted “M-B.” Receiving just a murmur in response, he told those around him it was fine to respond. This time some in his section answered “F-C.” With more effort, calls came from nearby sections, as well.
Monterey Bay won that evening, fittingly on a goal by CSU Monterey Bay graduate Walmer Martinez (which drew a roar of approval). When Devlin arrived back at home, he came to a conclusion. It was a new team. Someone needs to build fan spirit.
“It was going to take something drastic,” Devlin says.
So he bought a Union flag to wrap over his shoulders like a cape and a portable drum. He already had a collection of crazy hats from his time directing Marina Youth Soccer so parents could spot him across the fields.
Superfan Dan was born. Throughout the rest of the inaugural season – which ends Saturday, Oct. 15 at Rio Grande Valley, when Devlin will be cheering at the Britannia Arms watch party in Monterey – Devlin spent his time rallying support, rushing from section to section, banging the drum, leading cheers and delighting fans and players.
“The growing energy in the crowd this season has been great,” Union forward Sam Gleadle says. “They are kind of learning the game as the season goes on and we’re feeding off their energy.”
Devlin’s love for the sport began as a child. An army brat for 18 years, he was born in Stuttgart, Germany and learned while playing on the high school JV soccer team in Munich that he would serve the sport better as a fan.
At Methodist College in North Carolina, he was encouraged by colleagues from overseas to pick a team and remain loyal. The San Jose Earthquakes would become his MLS side. In England’s Premier League he went with Newcastle United for their distinct black-and-white uniforms.
In 1996, Devlin’s father took command at Monterey’s Defense Language Institute, bringing the family to the area. Devlin took a job with the Department of Defense Center, working under Leo Willis, who refereed soccer in his spare time. Soon he was coaching youth soccer teams and building ties to the community as “Coach Dan.”
On Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, Devlin says Paul Whitestone, owner of Britannia Arms, called with a favor: “Can you get as many soccer people down to the pub as you can?”
Twenty years earlier on that same date, Devlin had first met his future wife at Britannia Arms. So he had suspicions of a party, but the occasion was not what he expected. Frank Yallop was there, as was Ray Beshoff, owner of what would become Monterey Bay F.C., in town to share their plans.
Devlin responded with shock and joy: “As an anniversary gift, I’m getting a soccer team?”
Now, he is Superfan Dan.
“Being a soccer fan is being part of a community,” he says. “I want Monterey Bay F.C. to be a fixture.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.