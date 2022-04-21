Jaki Canterbury is filled with the kind of wisdom that feels comfortingly ancestral. Pieces of knowledge like the difference between a knit fabric and a woven one, and how that impacts wear, durability and mending; The maximum amount of lycra or spandex you should allow for in jeans to create a sweet spot between comfort and longevity; What color thread you should choose for a discreet rip repair.
Canterbury is the owner of Monterey’s Slowfiber, a textile shop, classroom space and overall clubhouse for anyone interested in making, mending or otherwise pushing back against fast fashion. There Canterbury hosts weekly mend bars – Friday night happy hours for fixing garments. Bring a damaged piece of clothing to Canterbury and she’ll generously share all that wisdom – as well as various tools and materials – in the hopes of helping you hang onto it.
In a world that seems to be falling apart, with horror after horror ripping at our social fabric, fixing something – even if it’s just a really good pair of gardening jeans – is incredibly soothing. So, on a Friday in March, I brought a favorite blouse (which ripped after my cat tried climbing me like a tree) to the mend bar in the hopes of wearing it again.
Canterbury was first introduced to the mend bar concept in San Francisco in April of 2019. “I went to it and… lightbulbs went off,” she says. In truth she wasn’t coming in cold – Canterbury has been into crafting and textile arts since she was a kid, then earned degrees in fashion and illustration – but the event sparked an idea. Mendbars were one of the first offerings she made available when Slowfiber opened in early 2020. It was a baby step. Now her website is filled with classes and workshops from working with natural dyes to doll making, beginners knitting, book club sew-alongs and more.
Canterbury is philosophical about mending. Not just about how extending the lifetimes of our garments is good for the environment (the nonprofit Fashion Revolution says extending the life of a piece of clothing by just nine months can reduce that article’s carbon footprint by 20 to 30 percent), though that is certainly part of it. She’s also thoughtful about how the mending process feels and how it impacts people. Clothes are personal and fixing them, in a group, is intimate. How often, for example, do you closely examine the crotch of another person’s pair of pants? “It doesn’t really matter what we’re fixing – it’s the fact that we’re fixing,” she says.
“I feel like what I’m teaching lately is courage,” Canterbury adds. “You were going to put it in the Goodwill bin anyway, so try something outlandish.” Maybe, instead of just fixing the rip in your shirt, you use a patch to cover it up and in doing so turn the shirt into something other than it was before. Leaving your own mark on an otherwise mass-produced piece of clothing is something that appeals to Canterbury, but she doesn’t force this approach on students. Her teaching style is hands-off – she starts the mend bar evening with a quick overview of the different approaches to any given type of mending. For rips this includes patches, of course, but also the more discreet fusible fabric, which can be ironed on to lighter materials. Then she turns her attention to what participants have brought to mend – she provides the expertise necessary to present different options for fixing or upcycling an item, then leaves the final decision of how to proceed up to the garment’s owner. She says creative thinkers tend to thrive in this environment, but it’s less comfortable for those looking for a hard-and-fast rule. Turns out, there’s more than one way to repair a blouse ripped by a cat.
Speaking of which, while I still have a little hand stitching to do to complete the job, I did manage to save my beloved blouse that Friday. Cat willing, you’ll see me in it around town for years to come.
