The white van at first glance looks like it might be an ordinary delivery van. It is making a delivery, but not of a conventional product: It’s carrying hundreds of informational flyers about end-of-life planning and health care, and awareness of the idea that it’s OK to get help to take care of an ill family member.
The van is printed with the words “Juntos con Esperanza,” Spanish for “Together with Hope,” and it travels all over Monterey County.
“We wanted to be able to reach our Spanish-speaking population,” says Elizabeth Birruete, the van’s driver and Latino outreach coordinator at the nonprofit Visiting Nurses Association & Hospice (VNA). VNA staff say many residents of South County don’t seek medical care or don’t know what resources are available for them and their family members. The van is designed as an accessible, unintimidating liaison that also connects them with other health care providers.
The Latino Mobile Resource Center launched with a $160,000 donation from Hospice Giving Foundation. It has built-in shelves and carries all the paraphernalia – a table and chair, flyers and bags – needed to set up a roving informational booth. Birruete spreads word about the services VNA offers, such as preparation of advance directives, a guide to appoint a legal decision-maker in case the patient is unable to speak, and terminal and palliative care.
Besides offering health care information and services, VNA also coordinates to deliver equipment such as oxygen tanks and portable hospital beds. (Their services are normally covered by Medicare or other health insurance, but if a client doesn’t have the means, the nonprofit offers financial support for those who qualify.)
The van focuses primarily on King City, Greenfield and Soledad, where many low-income and vulnerable populations don’t have access to regular health care or distrust doctors and nurses, something that hinders routine medical care, Birruete says.
There are also language and cultural barriers that can make people feel uncomfortable seeking help. “All those barriers, it kind of just makes them feel that they are not going to get the adequate care,” she says.
Terminal care is not an easy subject to talk about at all, especially among the Latino community. “Family is a big part of our lives,” Birruete says, noting a reluctance to seek input or assistance from outsiders. “In this specific community, it’s believed family is the best option to care for family members.”
Felisa Cruz of Salinas was in shock when her dad was diagnosed with kidney cancer a few months ago. He couldn’t get up or down the stairs of their second-floor apartment. After the second time he ended up in the emergency room, a social worker introduced them to VNA, and Cruz says the professional help was a relief, and makes her feel less alone: “It’s really helpful for us to have a nurse come by and check on him.”
Over the past year, Birruete has worked to build trust in South County communities, and Covid-19 has not stopped her from making inroads. “If they don’t see you around, they are going to be like, ‘Oh well, there she goes, another agency that came and left.’”
Since the pandemic started in March, the van has diversified its informational offerings and now also provides guidance about food pantries and Covid-19 testing. They also hand out masks and hand sanitizer.
During the months of November and December, when many seasonal farm workers return to their homes elsewhere, the Latino Mobile Resource Center increases trips to North County.
VNA also partners with CHISPA, a low-income housing developer, to provide information as well as flu vaccines at CHISPA housing complexes.
“What makes this job rewarding is being able to help others, especially our Latino community,” Birruete says.
