There’s some fun to be had in comparing American generations to each other. Those of different ages can deploy gentle digs like “OK, boomer” or “That’s another thing ruined by millennials.” Perhaps some of the jokes have a little truth behind them, too. The same is true for active duty service members and veterans, whose experiences in the military often vary by generation.
Most are familiar with the mainstream terms baby boomers, Gen-X, millennials, and Gen-Z – they account for the bulk of this country’s population. But sometimes left out of the conversation is the Silent Generation, born between 1928 and 1945.
The eldest of this generation would have been too young to be drafted into World War II. However, many served in the Korean War just a few years later. That generation’s decline has created a big problem for the two key organizations synonymous with the community of veterans.
Seaside resident, Korean War veteran and chair of the Seaside Veterans of Foreign Wars Bennie Cooper has been a member of the VFW for more than two decades, and a member of the American Legion for more than four. He remembers a time when the Seaside veterans organizations sponsored little league teams and served as a hangout for “military brats” – an affectionate title for children of service members. Now, he says more than 90 percent of the Monterey County veterans organizations are made up of Vietnam War veterans who, despite getting older, are taking on the bulk of group duties.
“We’ve got maybe two World War II veterans left in our post, and four or five Korean War veterans. The bulk of our membership is veterans from the Vietnam War,” Cooper says. “We have over 20,000 veterans in Monterey County, but our membership doesn’t reflect that. We have less than 400 members – not even 10 percent. It’s a shame, because so many veterans are dependent upon the Veterans Administration.”
Cooper is referring to veterans lobbying in Washington, D.C. for benefits like health care, disability pay and housing assistance. The American Legion pushed for the establishment of the G.I. Bill that aided those returning from World War II, allowing many from that generation to go to college or buy a home. The organizations were instrumental in establishing the Department of Veterans Affairs and supported Vietnam veterans suffering from exposure to Agent Orange.
The Seaside American Legion and VFW were established when the city was still a booming military town. Now that there is no longer a large active base in the area, there are relatively fewer Gen-X and millennial veterans around to put roots down after leaving the service.
Of those who do settle in the area, some are active in organizations, but many have jobs and families to tend to.
“A lot of them feel like they don’t have time to volunteer,” Cooper says, but insists that’s exactly why these younger generations are needed. “I had a young son when I first joined, we had a guy right outside the American Legion that would cut hair for $2, or we could stop by to have a tailor fix a shirt. But if you don’t have the membership and the age group to do these things, then they don’t get done.”
The same situation is plaguing the organizations nationwide. In 1992, membership in the VFW reached 2.1 million. Since then, its membership has been cut by more than half. Between 2017 and 2021 alone, the VFW lost 200,000 members. The American Legion, which was founded by men returning from World War I, saw its membership plummet by 700,000 in the past decade.
Today, the Seaside American Legion is being renovated, so many of its members come together and hang out at the VFW building. They still partake in volunteer opportunities, like a display of flags on Fremont Boulevard to honor Memorial Day weekend, and award scholarships to ROTC students.
Cooper hopes reminding people of the little things veterans organizations can do – haircuts, tailor fixes – might help increase membership in the future.
