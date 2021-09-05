Being rebellious, Zack Garnica got his first tattoo when he was 16. Cunningly, he chose his mom’s name so she couldn’t get mad when he got back home. He remembers the experience of being tattooed for the first time well. The setting was far from professional and not very sanitary. It made Garnica think about the right ways of doing things. If he had a tattoo shop, he would offer more comfort, more care.
Now 28 and a tattoo artist himself with four years of experience, Garnica’s business is a little different than what is widely available on the market – private and by appointment only. Forget about a noisy tattoo shop full of people in leather clothes, doors opening and closing, other distractions. Think rather of a boutique hair salon or a modern dentist’s office space.
“I have a friend who inspired me,” Garnica says. “I never had an experience with a private tattoo studio before. Then I visited my friend’s studio. It was like an art gallery and I felt as if I got my tattoo in an art exhibition. He called it boutique-style tattooing.”
When setting up his new space in Monterey in September 2020, Garnica tried to create a welcoming, uncluttered environment that respects tattooing as art. Full of natural and artificial light, the studio seems to celebrate not art, but nature; images of earthy desert and cacti mark otherwise white walls. In the middle of the room, there’s an abundance of space for one-on-one tattooing, typically done with both Garnica and his client sitting on comfortable chairs, chatting.
“Getting a tattoo is stressful,” Garnica says. “I always tell my clients it’s their ‘me time.’ They can bring whoever they want.”
Thirty-one-year-old Michael Dadula of Gonzales recently got back from a trip to Hawaii and is standing in Garnica’s private tattoo studio, flipping through pages with designs. He is looking for a monstera plant, pretty common in Hawaii, that seems like a cool tattoo idea. He already has a couple of other pieces – a cactus wrapped up by a snake and a hummingbird – also by Garnica.
“I love that it’s one person,” Dadula says, rolling up his sleeve to let Garnica shave his arm. “The only person you interact with is Zack. I would probably never go to a regular tattoo place.”
Born and raised in Salinas, Garnica grew up in a farming family. His grandpa immigrated from Mexico to the U.S. at the age of 14 and started working in agriculture. So far, all family members followed the tradition. But growing up, Garnica was attracted to arts. He was the kid who would draw throughout the class until the teacher would get upset. Drawing allowed him to focus better. Thanks to his parents, he graduated from a private high school, Palma, and while his home life was humble, his educational environment was excellent.
Having made this sacrifice, Garnica’s parents were not exactly thrilled that he wanted to become a professional tattoo artist instead of pursuing college. So he went to college, got a business degree and worked for the family business for a while. Seven years later, he found himself in exactly the same position – unfulfilled in his sales job and dreaming of tattooing professionally. So he opened a private tattoo shop, first in his native Salinas, then in Monterey.
These days, Garnica has a whole bunch of clients that are not your traditional tattoo clientele from 20, even 10 years ago. There are police officers, nurses, doctors and Navy officers interested in getting tattoos. The reason, Garnica says, is the culture around tattooing has changed. “These days you are carrying not only a tattoo but a piece of art,” he says. “The boundaries have been pushed on how we can use certain tools, and that allows for drawing certain details. The difference is using a sharpie versus using a thin-line pen.”
He uses the Japanese tattooing tradition that prescribes 70-percent color to 30-percent naked body, leaving plenty of space for skin. His professional motto is: Nothing against the skin.
