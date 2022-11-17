When you think of the holidays, you probably think of food and drink. The turkey at Thanksgiving (hopefully it’s not dry); the fried deliciousness of latkes at Hanukkah; the mulled wine of cold December nights. This list isn’t made up of holiday foods per se, but we think you’ll find plenty of gift ideas here to delight your foodie loved ones. Maybe they’ll invite you over. – Tajha Chappellet-Lanier
For the Italophile
A gift certificate for fresh pasta and sauces from the masters; $15 and up
Bigoli Fresh Artisan Pasta | 426 Orange Ave., Sand City | 899-4422 | bigolifreshpasta.com
For the Flavor Chaser
A custom spice mix lineup from Yolk Marketplace; $19-$22 each.
Available online or at Elroy’s Fine Foods and Alma Del Mar | 15 Soledad Drive, Monterey or 398 Shasta St., Sand City |theyolkmarketplace.com
For the Host(ess) With the Most(ess)
Rock every party with local wines from Scheid Vineyard’s Vin’s Estate Wine Club; $65-$340
Scheid Winery Tasting Room | 1972 Hobson Ave., Greenfield 386-0316 | scheidvineyards.com
For the Home Chef
Up their game with a Le Creuset Dutch oven, a fancy bread knife, etc; prices vary
Monterey Bay Restaurant Equipment | 497 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey 899-1422 | montereybayrestaurantequipment.com
For the Suds Drinker
Host a party featuring pinball and a wide selection of craft beers; $15 entry
Lynn’s Arcade | 1760 Fremont Blvd. Suite D1, Seaside 641-7173, lynnsarcade.com
For the Chocolote Llover
A box of locally made assorted chocolates from Lula’s Chocolates; $12-$67
Lula’s Chocolates | 244 The Crossroads Blvd., Carmel 626-3327, lulaschocolates.com
