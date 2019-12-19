Walk into the brightly lit event room of Shoreline Community Church in Monterey on a Saturday, and instead of their usual Christian rock music, you’ll hear the whir of sewing machines and lively chatter. Two dozen volunteers are arranged according to their skills, with seamstresses at one cluster of tables, while others prepare sewing kits by ironing fabric, cutting strips of lace and ribbon, and separating tags that read “Made with love by ___.”
Those tags will go into colorful sundresses made here on a Saturday every other month by Dress a Girl volunteers. Dress a Girl, a project of the nonprofit Hope 4 Women International, provides a dress kit in a clear plastic bag that each volunteer chooses. Each package contains simple instructions with steps numbered 1 to 5, an array of solid-colored fabrics for the bodice, and accent pieces – floral, checkered, polka dot or animal print – that correspond to the pockets and other sections of the dress, so they match. There’s an assortment of buttons, bows, scalloped lace and satin ribbons to embellish. Dressmakers need only bring their sewing machines and thread.
On this Saturday, they’re making tiny dresses for newborns. Volunteer Marie Gieszelmann is on dress number 173. Gieszelmann began sewing at age 12, when her sister was born, and learned to make all her dresses. Now, volunteering by making handmade dresses – which will be distributed everywhere from Pueblo Del Mar, transitional housing for families in Marina, to locations in Central America, Africa and elsewhere – Gieszelmann feels like she’s using her skill to help girls in need have something nice and new.
“For girls who have been dressed in rags, getting a pretty new dress means so much,” she says. “I am sharing the love of God by showing these dresses to others.”
Nearby, a sewing machine is churning rapidly as Kerry Conner sews millimeter running stitches. Conner has made 150 dresses through Dress a Girl events like this one, or by bringing the kits home and sewing on her own – sometimes, with a helper.
“I bring my 3-year-old granddaughter and let her pick out the dress to be sewn at home,” Conner says.
Across the table, another sewer’s machine is being adjusted to make zig-zag stitches. Today is Stephanie Phillips-Jackson’s fourth time at one of these gatherings, and she is all about creativity. Like her fellow volunteers, she talks about creative expression, and also the Christian meaning behind her inspiration. “I like doing crafts and creative arts. Crochet, knitting, baking, jewelry making, etc.,” she says. “I enjoy the time spent here doing artwork, and I send [the dresses] off with a blessing.”
The volunteers range in age from their 30s to their 70s, and those who can’t sew do other tasks like iron, wrap and cut lace. Everything – including sewing machines for those who don’t have their own to bring – is donated.
These volunteers in Monterey are among many across the U.S., Canada, Uganda, the U.K., the Philippines, Australia, Sweden, Japan, Hong Kong and elsewhere who have collectively made and delivered more than 1 million dresses to girls in 81 countries.
Locally, the person overseeing it all is Lori Rae Anderson, who brought the Dress a Girl project to Shoreline three years ago. Anderson also sews dresses herself, but today she is stationed with the volunteers who are responsible for assembling more kits. Anderson makes rounds around the room, offering sewing tips and reminding volunteers that no buttons are allowed on today’s size-zero dresses, because of the choking hazard.
In between her walks through the room to provide guidance, she cuts more “Made with love by ___” tags. The tags are not meant for the future recipients of the dresses. Instead, they are entered into a raffle for volunteers to win small prizes like journals or See’s candy. And, Anderson adds, the tags are evidence of the organization’s eco-conscious efforts to be resourceful when it comes to assembling supplies for these dresses: “The ‘made with love by’ tags are the only consumable supply we have. Everything else, from rubber bands and ribbon to the fabrics, are repurposed so nothing goes to waste.”
On this day, the volunteers make a total of 10 colorful baby dresses. They’re designed for warm weather, but can be worn with a shirt or leggings underneath on cooler days.
Anderson notes that volunteers are encouraged to add their personal touches to the dresses. When she sews, she likes to give the dresses some flair and change up where embellishments are placed: “I like to put a polka-dotted or bright pink bow on the hem to make the dress a little sassy,” she says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.